Dates announced for spring NAIA women's volleyball championship at Tyson Events Center

There was also the Sioux City Musketeers schedule to work around along with the Sioux City Bandits. The Musketeers already work their schedule around the NAIA Women's Basketball Championships in March.

Westra said it was easy working with Tim Savona and the Tyson Events Center to keep the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championships there in the spring.

"Tim did a great job and Spectra loves the event. They were ready to roll up their sleeves," Westra said. "The circus has been around for a long time and we respect the Shriners and with them not having the circus this past year, they needed it on the books. The thing that makes it the most challenging, this is one of the most labor-intensive events. They take all of the ice out, the dasher board, the first rows of seating, lay the volleyball courts out. You can't just turn it over in a day. It's an eight to nine-day window to make it happen."

Having the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship in the spring will have a different feel to it, mainly because the event usually takes place in the fall.

"I think the city is going to respond really well to it," Westra said. "Everyone knows it's just different. Honestly, though, a lot of people are used to volleyball in the spring and it's a heavy AAU volleyball time. It will just be a little different of a feel to it."