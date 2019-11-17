David Carr shines in Iowa State debut

But Carr proved he can be just as dominant in folkstyle as well.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Going to work on top was important,” Carr said. “I can wrestle on my feet and I can wrestle on top. I wanted to show that freestyle is a different sport and I can also wrestle folkstyle and wrestle on top and bottom.”

Just before Carr’s match, Jarrett Degen (149) recorded Iowa State’s first bonus-point win of the afternoon.

Degen won 15-5, recording six takedowns.

“He wins with his gas tank and he’s just relentless,” Dresser said. “He was relentless out there. Guys can stay with him for two or three minutes but as time goes on, he’s pretty darn good. He’s obviously always going to be unconventional. But when you wrestle that hard, conventional works and unconventional works. He figures out a way to get it done.”

At 174, Marcus Coleman picked up a second period pin against his opponent Frankie Guida.

It wasn't all sunshine and daisies for Iowa State, though.

The Cyclones lost matches by decision at 133, 165 and 197.

At heavyweight, Iowa State’s Gannon Gremmel was called for two unsportsmanlike conduct calls and was disqualified.