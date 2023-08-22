VERMILLION, S.D. — University of South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster announced his resignation as activities director last week.

Herbster said he will pursue a new career opportunity as community relations role for Sanford Health’s southern market in Sioux Falls.

Herbster, who has served as USD’s athletic director for the past decade, will remain in the post Aug. 30.

He became the university’s 13th athletic director in 2013, following the university’s transition to Division 1 athletics.

Prior to that, he served as USD’s interim athletic director for one year and was with the university as an associate athletic director and deputy athletic director since 2007.

The university will launch a national search for a replacement, with the hope of naming a new AD soon thereafter.

Corey Jenkins, USD’s senior associate athletic director for operations and facility management, will serve as interim athletic director. Mike Alden, former University of Missouri athletic director and CEO of MRJ Advisors, will serve as special assistant to the president during the transition.

“The University of South Dakota thanks David for his exceptional service and dedication to our athletic program,” USD President Sheila K. Gestring said in a statement. “As an integral part of the Coyote community for the last decade, David’s leadership has left a lasting impact on the lives of our student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and staff. USD's athletic program has flourished over the past decade under his leadership, and we appreciate all his efforts in building a strong foundation for USD’s future athletic success.”

During Herbster’s tenure, USD's accomplishments included a historic NCAA Sweet 16 appearance by the women’s basketball team, an Olympic silver medal, and national recognition for “Play of the Year” by Sports Illustrated.

Throughout the past decade, he played a pivotal role in helping advance the university’s athletic priorities, including the construction of the $73 million Sanford Coyote Sports Center, the $26.3 million DakotaDome renovation and the $31.25 million expansion to the USD Wellness Center. Under his leadership, attendance at athletic events increased significantly, with ticket sales growing by more than 510%.

Herbster was instrumental in reorganizing the highly successful Howling Pack annual fundraising program, increasing membership by nearly 200% and annual funds by 520%. He was also named FCS Athletic Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics for 2020-2021.