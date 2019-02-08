WAYNE, Neb. -St. Cloud State's Gage Davis proved to be too much for Wayne State to handle scoring 46 points to lead the Huskies to a 91-79 Northern Sun Conference men's basketball win at Rice Auditorium Friday.
Davis had just one 3-pointer on the night, scoring the rest of his points on 18-25 shooting from the floor and a perfect 9-9 from the charity stripe. Jace Kitchen also scored 20 for St. Cloud, which is in second place in the NSIC North Division with a 12-5 record and are 17-6 overall.
Wayne State, which entered the night with a one-game lead in atop the NSIC South, retained the lead despite the loss, as second-place Minnesota State also fell at Minnesota-Crookston 77-72. Jordan Janssen had 20 points and Kendall Jacks 18 for the Wildcats, also 17-6 overall and 12-5 NSIC. Minnesota-Duluth will be at Rice Auditium to take on WSC Saturday at 5:30 p.m.