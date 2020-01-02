Defending champs Concordia knock off Northwestern women

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Normally, when you score 81 points in a collegiate women’s basketball game, it’s enough to earn a victory.
Not, however, when you’re playing the top-ranked and defending national champions, who happen to be one of the highest-scoring squads in the country.
No. 1 Concordia fell just short of its season scoring average, coming away a 97-81 winner over No. 12 Northwestern in Great Plains Athletic Conference action Thursday at the Bultman Center.
The Bulldogs – just two games removed from their first loss of the season – remained unbeaten at 8-0 in the GPAC and are 13-1 overall.
After a high-scoring first quarter in which Concordia led 23-20, the Bulldogs scored the first seven points of the second stanza. Once they got ahead by double digits, it remained that way for most of the rest of the contest.
“There’s just so many ways they score,” Northwestern coach Chris Yaw said. “Their point guard is a dynamic kid, a good player who is able to score herself and get to the rim but she also creates a lot of baskets for her teammates.
“You have to pay attention to Philly (Lammers) in the middle and that’s a tough one-man stop. They just kind of surround the arc with good shooters. When you have a point guard that can penetrate like that and a post player you have to give attention to and some kids who can knock down shots, you have to be pretty sharp defensively on all fronts.”
Grace Barry, Concordia’s outstanding senior point guard, scored a game-high 18 points and dished out nine assists. Three-time All-American Philly Lammers added 17 points and six rebounds.
Those two provide the nucleus for Coach Drew Olson’s dynamo but are far from the only threats.
Riley Sibbel (15 points) and Mackenzie Koepke (13 points) combined to knock down seven 3-point shots as Concordia was 12-for-27 from the arc.
You have free articles remaining.
Mackenzie Helman and Rebecca Higgins contributed eight points apiece in reserve roles while Colby Duvel – the fifth starter – grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Concordia suffered its first loss of the season at No. 2 Southeastern (Fla.), 97-72, over the Christmas break. That was a rematch of the NAIA Division II national championship game last March at the Tyson Events Center, won by Concordia.
“They’re a tough team, we’ve played them twice now and split with them,” Olson said. “They’re better than they were last year and at home it’s a tough challenge for us but it’s good for us to figure out what we need to get better at. Hopefully if we get to play them again we’ll be a little bit better.”
While Concordia is an experienced, deep and talented team, Northwestern is rebuilding after losing a bulk of its scoring from last season.
The Red Raiders (10-3, 5-3) were aggressive the entire contest, but couldn’t contend with Concordia’s superior depth and experience.
Lexi Toering, a sophomore from Sioux Center, Iowa, paced Northwestern with 16 points and six rebounds. Sammy Blum chipped in 13 points, while Taylor VanderVelde and Devyn Kemble tacked on 12 points each. Jada Cunnigham came off the bench to contribute seven points and nine assists.
“We played hard and competed and we just want to keep growing,” Yaw said. “There’s no doubt we just want to keep getting better. We want to make sure we’re learning with every opportunity we get and this is a good one for us to learn from.”
Concordia parlayed the fast start in the second quarter to a 51-39 halftime advantage. It led 76-64 after a third quarter in which the teams combined to shoot 26 free throws.
The visiting Bulldogs – now 10-1 in their last 11 meetings with Northwestern – shot 53 percent from the field. It’s the beginning of a challenging stretch for Concordia, which plays No. 6 Dordt and No. 4 Hastings in its next two games.
“I felt like we had a really good team effort,” Olson said. “We had some moments of being pretty bad defensively but when we really needed it in the fourth quarter we gripped down and found ways to get stops.
“That’s a good basketball team. We’re just happy to get a win out of here.”
Northwestern is at Doane on Saturday before hosting No. 14 Dakota Wesleyan Wednesday.