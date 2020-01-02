Defending champs Concordia outpoint Northwestern

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Normally, when you score 81 points in a collegiate women’s basketball game, it’s enough to earn a victory.

Not, however, when you’re playing the top-ranked and defending national champions, who happen to be one of the highest-scoring squads in the country.

No. 1 Concordia fell just short of its season scoring average, coming away a 97-81 winner over No. 12 Northwestern in Great Plains Athletic Conference action Thursday at the Bultman Center.

The Bulldogs – just two games removed from their first loss of the season – remained unbeaten at 8-0 in the GPAC and are 13-1 overall.

After a high-scoring first quarter in which Concordia led 23-20, the Bulldogs scored the first seven points of the second stanza. Once they got ahead by double digits, it remained that way for most of the rest of the contest.

“There’s just so many ways they score,” Northwestern Coach Chris Yaw said. “Their point guard is a dynamic kid, a good player who is able to score herself and get to the rim but she also creates a lot of baskets for her teammates.