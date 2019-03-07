SIOUX CITY -- The NAIA D-II defending nationals champions looked like they picked up right where they left off the last time they were at the Tyson Events Center.
Dakota Wesleyan, which won its first-ever national championship on the same court last season, jumped all over St. Thomas early in the Tigers first round game on Thursday.
The Tigers, who earned the No. 3 overall seeded after finishing the regular season 28-5 and as the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament runner-up, had an 8-0 lead in in the first 2:15 of the game.
The closest St. Thomas ever got was six points and that was after the Bobcats scored their first basket at the 7:30 mark.
By the end of the first quarter, DWU was up by 16 and the Tigers didn’t letup, defeated St. Thomas 97-66 to advance to the second round where DWU faces St. Francis at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
But head coach Jason Christensen admits this is a much different team than last season’s national title squad. He called that group special.
While he thinks this season’s team is special, it’s in a different way. He said game-in and game-out, this team has found a way to games.
“This year’s team, I am still trying to figure out. I guess I have one more game here to try and figure them out,” Christensen joked. “They just find ways to win all year. We aren’t deep as we were last year and we just keep finding ways to win. Hopefully we can do that a couple more times.”
Last year’s DWU squad could score at will. Because of some graduations, the Tigers aren’t as deep offensively even though they do have four double-digit scorers on the season.
The key has been on the other end. Christensen said this group is more committed to the little things and that has led the team finding ways to win.
“The girls come to practice every day and work hard. We talked at the beginning of the year, we have a lot of scorers,” Christensen said. “This year we don’t have as many scorers so they have to do the dirty work and we have. The girls bought into playing defense and rebounding and getting to the free throw nation as much as we can
“We do a lot of the little things right that I don’t think a lot of teams do and I think that’s why we are at where we are at right now.”
Kynedi Cheeseman and Sarah Carr are DWU’s one-two punch but it was senior guard Rylie Osthus who jump-started the Tigers in the first quarter. With the Bobcats paying plenty of attention to Carr and Cheeseman, Osthus was able to get the basket with ease in the first quarter.
Osthus, who averages 11.7 points per game, had nine points by the end of the first on 4-of-5 shooting and she knocked down a 3-pointer.
By halftime, Osthus had 21 points, only three points away from her career-high of 24. She finished one point away from her career-high with 23 points. She also had five rebounds.
“Rylie has started every game since she’s been a freshman and this is her last hurrah,” Christensen said. “I haven’t had to say anything to Rylie, she knows what’s going on.”
Cheeseman did finish with 22 points and Carr added 18. Sydney Halling scored 14 points off the bench.
Now the Tigers have St. Francis in front of them for Friday’s game. Christensen isn’t worried about another national title run. His focus is solely Francis now.
“St. Francis is the team in front of us. One game at a time,” Christensen said.