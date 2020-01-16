Defense in the paint remains a challenge for undersized Huskers' men's basketball team

LINCOLN, Neb. — As Doc Sadler settled in for his appearance on the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program Wednesday, he looked at the television in the studio and watched a little bit of Rutgers' win over Indiana.
Those two programs, along with just about everyone else in the Big Ten, have massive frontcourts that will give most every opponent problems. Especially an opponent like Nebraska, which will go into every game the rest of the season at a size and experience disadvantage in the paint with freshmen Yvan Ouedraogo and Kevin Cross manning the center position.
"You're playing against maybe the best big men in the country, and it's not just one night," Sadler said. "And the beating you take … that's the thing Coach (Fred Hoiberg) and I were talking about on the way home (from Ohio State), how physical this league is.
"I watched the first half of Indiana-Rutgers tonight, and one team had three fouls, the other had four. You just don't get calls. … Not only is it an adjustment sizewise, but an adjustment how physical the game is for them."
Sadler's specialty has always been defense, especially protecting the paint. He's had to dip deep into his bag of tricks this season to help formulate game plans to slow down opposing big men, if not completely stop them.
"Dick Bennett from Wisconsin always told me, if a big guy beats you, that's the coach's fault. You should be able to defend the post with all the different things you can do," Sadler said. "Hoiberg, his basketball IQ, not only on the offensive end, but the whole game, is so high.
"So we try to get together and figure something out and try to come up with something that will confuse teams and help us defend the post."
Belief in Thorir pays off: Sadler also delivered some honest talk about Thorir Thorbjarnarson's emergence this season. The junior guard is shooting 48% from three-point range, which is second in the Big Ten, and has become one of Nebraska's most reliable players.
But there were questions, even from Nebraska's coaching staff, as to how Thorbjarnarson would fit on Nebraska's rebuilt roster.
During offseason meetings to evaluate the players left over from the Tim Miles era, Hoiberg was constant in his desire to keep Thorbjarnarson in the fold even as others were unsure.
"He (Thorbjarnarson) didn't have a lot of support. But the guy that makes the decisions (Hoiberg) loved him," Sadler said. "Coach, through every meeting, finally got to the point where he said, 'Guys, I believe in the guy, and I'm bringing him back.'"
Turns out Hoiberg was right.
"I couldn't be more proud of the season he's had," Sadler said. "He doesn't have a bad day. Every day that he shows up to practice, he gives you all he's got. He has no other motives other than to do what's best for the basketball team."