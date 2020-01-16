Defense in the paint remains a challenge for undersized Huskers' men's basketball team

LINCOLN, Neb. — As Doc Sadler settled in for his appearance on the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program Wednesday, he looked at the television in the studio and watched a little bit of Rutgers' win over Indiana.

Those two programs, along with just about everyone else in the Big Ten, have massive frontcourts that will give most every opponent problems. Especially an opponent like Nebraska, which will go into every game the rest of the season at a size and experience disadvantage in the paint with freshmen Yvan Ouedraogo and Kevin Cross manning the center position.

"You're playing against maybe the best big men in the country, and it's not just one night," Sadler said. "And the beating you take … that's the thing Coach (Fred Hoiberg) and I were talking about on the way home (from Ohio State), how physical this league is.

"I watched the first half of Indiana-Rutgers tonight, and one team had three fouls, the other had four. You just don't get calls. … Not only is it an adjustment sizewise, but an adjustment how physical the game is for them."

Sadler's specialty has always been defense, especially protecting the paint. He's had to dip deep into his bag of tricks this season to help formulate game plans to slow down opposing big men, if not completely stop them.