Depth a key to Morningside's talented defensive line

"(Niklas) is a great player but we have really good depth," Rios said. "We always praise next man up and when he went down, it was my time to step up. At any given moment, if any of us needs to go in, we are ready."

Morningside will need another strong showing from its defensive line in the championship game since Marion has only allowed six sacks on the season, the second-fewest in the nation. The only team that has allowed fewer is Morningside with only four.

The playoffs have just been a continuation of what Morningside's front four - which consists of a combination of Maitlen, Paulson, Rios, Grinnell, Gustav and junior Dominick Barrett usually - has done all season.

The Mustangs are second in the nation with 45 total sacks and rushing defense per game, allowing only 70.4 yards.

"We've had a really good year," Rios said. "We are all tight together. I feel as a team, we are all really close but as a d-line, we are really close. We all hang out with each other. A lot of us have been together since freshman year so this is our third, fourth year together. We've all been tight for awhile."

Because the group is so close, they know what each one of them is going to do on the field.