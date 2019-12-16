Depth a key to Morningside's talented defensive line

SIOUX CITY -- For the last two seasons, Niklas Gustav has established himself as one of the best defensive linemen in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
But after the junior recovered a fumble in the regular-season finale against Northwestern, he was injured on the return. The injury has been severe enough that he hasn't played in any of the three postseason games for the Morningside football team.
It's also unknown if Gustav will play in Saturday's national title game against Marian because of the injury.
Morningside's defensive line hasn't missed a beat in the playoffs, though, even without Gustav, showing just how deep the Mustangs can go with its front four.
In the first playoff game against Dickson State, it was David Rios who stepped up. Rios finished the game with three tackles for loss and a sack.
Rios led the way again with 4.5 sacks against St. Xavier in the quarterfinal win. Morningside's defensive line combined for eight sacks in the game - two by senior Alex Paulson and 1.5 by senior Gage Grinnell, who also forced a fumble.
Then in the semifinal win over Grand View, Paulson had five tackles including two for a loss and a sack. Junior Seth Maitlen also had a sack.
So even without Gustav, Morningside's front four has produced no matter who is putting their hands in the dirt.
"(Niklas) is a great player but we have really good depth," Rios said. "We always praise next man up and when he went down, it was my time to step up. At any given moment, if any of us needs to go in, we are ready."
Morningside will need another strong showing from its defensive line in the championship game since Marion has only allowed six sacks on the season, the second-fewest in the nation. The only team that has allowed fewer is Morningside with only four.
The playoffs have just been a continuation of what Morningside's front four - which consists of a combination of Maitlen, Paulson, Rios, Grinnell, Gustav and junior Dominick Barrett usually - has done all season.
The Mustangs are second in the nation with 45 total sacks and rushing defense per game, allowing only 70.4 yards.
"We've had a really good year," Rios said. "We are all tight together. I feel as a team, we are all really close but as a d-line, we are really close. We all hang out with each other. A lot of us have been together since freshman year so this is our third, fourth year together. We've all been tight for awhile."
Because the group is so close, they know what each one of them is going to do on the field.
Maitlen leads the group with 44 total tackles on the season, including a team-high 15 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Rios is right behind him with 34 tackles including 13.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Paulson and Barrett each had 33 tackles. Paulson has 14.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks and Barrett has 33 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. Gustav has 31 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Grinnell rounds out the group with 15 tackles, four for a loss.
"Everyone has their strength and weakness," Rios said. "I feel like I am a good pass rusher and I feel like I do a decent job at stopping the run. We are pretty balanced as a defensive line. It's just stuff we work on every day in practice. We try and work on little things. They say try and get better at one thing each practice. Build that up throughout the season."
Morningside's defensive line has also helped contribute to the numbers for the linebackers. With the front four taking on key blocks, it's made it easier for the linebackers to fill the gaps.
The Mustangs top-three tacklers are their three linebackers - senior Jacob Katzer has 97 tackles, senior Joel Katzer has 90 tackles and senior Chase Nelson has 75 tackles.
"On defense, we just praise do your job," Rios said. "We don't try and do anyone else's job. We just do what our job is supposed to be and we trust the man beside us and behind us will do their job, too."
Even with all of the success Morningside's front four has had, Rios feels there's still more for the unit to do.
"I am not too sure, honestly, but we have more," Rios said with a laugh. "(Marian's offensive line) is going to be a great challenge for us. We've played against pretty good offensive lines but this will be a great challenge for us."