SIOUX FALLS – Although Briar Cliff should not be faulted for thinking what if?, the Chargers nonetheless find themselves in their fifth straight NAIA Division II National Men’s Basketball Championship.
BCU (20-8) is a No. 5 seed in its eight-team bracket and will play fourth-seeded Olivet Nazarene (23-8) at 9 p.m. Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon.
The Chargers were rolling along as one of the top-ranked teams in the country when All-American point guard Erich Erdman went down with a season-ending leg injury on Dec. 5.
“I’ve tried so hard not to play that what if game and our guys have done a really good job of not playing that what if game,” Briar Cliff Coach Mark Svagera said. “But the reality is I think we lost one of the elite players in the country a third of the way through the year. It’s hard to put in words how proud I am of our guys for getting here.”
A misfortune like that would derail most teams, but Briar Cliff was fortunate enough to have the best player in the Great Plains Athletic Conference on its roster.
And, Jay Wolfe delivered. In a big way.
Wolfe, named the GPAC Player of the Year, took the team under his wings, so to speak. The 6-3 senior from Creston, Iowa, led the Chargers in nearly every statistical category and because of his immense talents, made everyone around him better.
“Jay has been unbelievable and I think what gets lost sometimes is Jay was having an amazing year before Erich got hurt, too,” Svagera said. “If you look at how efficient he was playing and what he was doing for us through a rebound and assist standpoint, he was having a huge impact.
“When Erich went down and knew it was going to be season ending Jay came to me and asked what more he could do and I almost laughed because he was doing so much already. But what he has done has been pretty impressive. I think he’s averaged about 25 a game since Erich has been out but also while leading us in rebounding and assists, guarding the other team’s best player most nights. And he plays 40 minutes every night at an incredibly efficient pace.”
Wolfe averages 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
“Jay has been really good, but I have to give a lot of credit to our other guys to,” Svagera said. “We threw Ethan Freidel, Jackson Lamb, Jaden Kleinhesselink and Sammy Green all into different or bigger roles because it was a committee thing to take up Erich’s production. All of those guys have had huge games for us at one point or the other.”
Freidel, a sophomore, scores 16.0 points per game and Lamb, a junior, averages 15.7 with 97 3-pointers. Erdman, by the way, was averaging 21.4 points when his season ended.
Senior Nic Lutmer, sophomore Austin Roetman and freshmen Kyle Boerhave and Kleinhesselink – high school teammates at Sheldon – have also made major contributions.
It took the Chargers a few games after Erdman’s injury to shake off the disbelief, but they righted the ship and stayed in contention for the GPAC title all season, eventually finishing third behind Morningside and Jamestown.
They were rewarded with an at-large national tournament berth despite suffering a first-round loss in the GPAC tournament. The Chargers wound up No. 19 in the final regular season national poll.
“This is something that way back when practice started they made a goal that they wanted to play in the national tournament again,” Svagera said. “The seniors wanted to go all four years. Through the adversity we faced, whether it was injury or illness or other things, they just stuck together and kept fighting and here we are.
“I also told them we don’t want to be content just because we reached that goal. Our new goal is to advance and you can only do that by taking one game at a time and giving it all you have.”
Olivet Nazarene, 15th in the final poll, received an automatic bid by winning the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season title. The Tigers are led by Nic Reed, the CCAC Player of the Year who scored a program-record 845 points and averages 27.3 per game, ranking fourth nationally in both categories.
John Contant, a 6-2 guard, is second on the team with 14.7 points per game. Dane Schlafley paces the Tigers with 150 assists and 51 steals.
“We both have pretty good offenses, they are going to try to throw it inside more than we do and we are going to be more perimeter-oriented so some ways it’s a contrast in styles,” Svagera said. “I feel our guys are prepared, they’re hungry. Going out like we did in the conference tournament has given us a little time off which has actually been a good thing. I think the guys are dialed in and ready to go. Now we just have to play the waiting game until late Thursday night.”