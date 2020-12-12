Despite foul trouble, Garza helps Hawkeyes rout Cyclones

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa basketball team got a chance in the first half Friday night to see what would happen if dominating center Luka Garza ever got into foul trouble.

In the second half, everyone got to see another example of why almost everyone is picking Garza to be this year’s national player of the year.

Jack Nunge came off the bench to do a really solid Garza imitation in the first half and Garza put on another astonishing shooting display in the second half as the Hawkeyes romped to a 105-77 victory over Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

It’s the most lopsided victory by either side in the 74-game history of the Iowa-ISU series, topping an 85-59 Iowa win in 1980.

Nunge notched the second double-double of his career with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

But it was Garza, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer, who again stole the show. He fired in 34 points despite playing only 16 minutes, 35 seconds because of foul trouble. He made 13 of 14 shots from the field, 6 of 7 from 3-point range, and scored 21 consecutive points in one blistering second-half stretch to put the game out of reach.