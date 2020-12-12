Despite foul trouble, Garza helps Hawkeyes rout Cyclones

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa basketball team got a chance in the first half Friday night to see what would happen if dominating center Luka Garza ever got into foul trouble.
In the second half, everyone got to see another example of why almost everyone is picking Garza to be this year’s national player of the year.
Jack Nunge came off the bench to do a really solid Garza imitation in the first half and Garza put on another astonishing shooting display in the second half as the Hawkeyes romped to a 105-77 victory over Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
It’s the most lopsided victory by either side in the 74-game history of the Iowa-ISU series, topping an 85-59 Iowa win in 1980.
Nunge notched the second double-double of his career with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
But it was Garza, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer, who again stole the show. He fired in 34 points despite playing only 16 minutes, 35 seconds because of foul trouble. He made 13 of 14 shots from the field, 6 of 7 from 3-point range, and scored 21 consecutive points in one blistering second-half stretch to put the game out of reach.
“When I started to make a couple, our guards were so great at getting me the ball,’’ said Garza, who admitted to being bothered by the “ticky tack fouls’’ that sent him to the bench in the middle of the first half and again early in the second half.
“I was upset,’’ he said. “I just wanted to get out there and let loose. I just kind of felt it for the rest of the game.’’
He was delighted to see his 6-foot-11 pal, Nunge, come in and play so well in his place.
“It gives me great confidence that when I make a mistake like that, we’re not doomed,’’ Garza said.
The No. 3-ranked Hawkeyes (5-0) shot 54.4% from the field in the game but despite the lopsided outcome, they were hardly in control the whole way.
They rolled out to an early lead and had a 27-17 advantage when Garza picked up his second foul with 10:48 remaining in the first half. He immediately went to the bench and the Cyclones immediately turned up the defensive pressure and went on a 15-2 scoring run to grab a 32-29 edge.
Tyler Harris, a 5-foot-9 transfer from Memphis who hounded Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon defensively, nailed a 3-point field goal to tie the score at 29 and then made another 3 to make it 32-29 with 7:38 to go.
The Hawkeyes responded with a string of seven straight points, five of them by CJ Fredrick. They were clinging to a 38-36 lead when Joe Wieskamp, Nunge and Connor McCaffery collaborated on a 12-0 run, making it 50-36. Nunge scored on an inbounds lob pass from Bohannon, then capped the run by slamming one through off a lob from Fredrick.
“Obviously, it’s a loss (when Garza went out) but at the same time we have guys who can make plays,’’ added Wieskamp, who scored 16 points for the Hawkeyes. “Jack came in at the 5 and dominated the rest of the half.’’
“I just knew I needed to step up for our team,’’ Nunge said. “That’s been our team mentality the whole off-season. If somebody goes out, it’s next man up.’’
The Hawkeyes held a 52-41 lead at the half, then scored the first nine points of the second half to make it 61-41.
However Garza picked up his third foul with 17:24 remaining in the game and went to the bench again. The Cyclones made another brief run behind Javan Johnson to get to within 11 at 66-55.
Then, Garza returned and quickly turned the game into a rout. He drained four straight 3s, scored inside a couple of times, hit another 3 and scored on a putback to make it 89-64.
Johnson led Iowa State (1-2) with 20 points with Rasir Bolton adding 18 and Jalen Coleman-Lands 17.
It was the Hawkeyes’ third straight win over Iowa State and their fourth in the past five years.
“To be able to do that says lot about our players and their ability to focus and concentrate and put distractions aside,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “There are always distractions around rivalry games.’’
Bohannon became only the fourth Iowa player ever to be a part of four victories over the Cyclones. The only ones to do it previously were Kevin Boyle, Bob Hansen and Mark Gannon.
