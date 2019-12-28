Details and execution plague Iowa State once again in 33-9 loss to Notre Dame

“And, again, that's what I mean: Detail and execution. Those are little things that this team — it's kind of prohibited us at times from being the best version of us we need to be and, you know, that starts with me as the football coach. If it's not getting done, then we've got to make sure it's getting done.”

The biggest problem is Campbell’s been saying that since the UNI game — the first game of the season.

He’s been saying it’s about detail and execution and it falls on the head coach. So why do the details keep popping up and how can Campbell and his staff take care of them?

“I've seen great growth in some of the detail areas that have occurred during the season and, yet, there's still areas that we have to get figured out,” Campbell said. “And, you know, you can't jump offsides inside the 10-yard line any more than Iowa State football has this year. And that's coaching. You know, it's not — I can't be blaming anybody. That's coaching. And you can't continue to give up third and long. That's coaching.

“We have to look ourselves in the mirror, and we got to figure out how to get those things answered, because those are things that have continued to rear its ugly head,” Campbell said. “And I'll be the first one to take accountability for it, and we'll do a great job this off season figuring it out.”

