DIVISION I COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa thumps Michigan State, Iowa State falls to 0-11 in Big 12

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points to lead Iowa's balanced offense in an 88-58 win over Michigan State on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) had three players score in double figures and Luka Garza wasn't one of them. Garza had a season-low eight points on 3 of 11 from the field, but his teammates more than made up for the star senior being held well below his 20-point average.
Jack Nunge matched a career high with 18 points and Connor McCaffery had 16 points, making 4 of 6 3-pointers. Wieskamp made 5 of 7 3-pointers, helping his team connect on 13 of 25 shots beyond the arc.
The staggering Spartans (10-8, 4-8) are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.
Iowa led 46-26 at halftime after making 8 of 13 beyond the arc.
KANSAS 64, IOWA STATE 50: Iowa State finished with a season-high 23 turnovers on Saturday in Ames.
Iowa State is now 0-11 in conference play for the first time in history.
“There are different reasons why we’re losing,” senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands said, “You can’t compile all of the losses and say it’s because of one thing.”
On Saturday, the loss was because of the turnovers.
“If you would’ve told me that we were going to hold Kansas to 64 points, I would’ve been extremely, extremely pleased and knew we’d have a chance to win,” coach Steve Prohm said. “But obviously we had too many turnovers.”
Four Cyclones had at least three turnovers. Freshman Jaden Walker had a game-high six turnovers. He had two points, 13 rebounds and four assists to go with his high turnover count. Walker was the only Cyclone to have more than one assist.
Bolton, Iowa State’s point guard, had 13 points, one rebound, no assists and five turnovers.
“We want to play with great pace but you don’t want to play fast and not have a purpose,” Prohm said. “We had too many possessions without a purpose. Probably half of the turnovers were unforced and on us.”
Coleman-Lands was the only Iowa State player who could be considered a bright spot on the offensive end. He had 20 points and five rebounds but he was also bit by the turnover bug, ending the game with four turnovers.
The Cyclones actually led Kansas for the entire first half until the final three seconds when the Jayhawks tied it up.
Iowa State’s defense kept it close for most of the game. It held Kansas to 28 percent shooting in the first half and 35 percent shooting for the game.
LATE FRIDAY
ILLINOIS 77, NEBRASKA 72: With 16 seconds left Friday night, the game tied 66-66, Hoiberg’s underdog Huskers emerged from a timeout with a chance to finish a soul-cleansing upset of No. 6 Illinois — one of the biggest stunners of the college basketball season.
Instead, they botched Hoiberg’s play call. Trey McGowens dribbled and dribbled and his desperation shot never reached the rim.
“To draw something up that we think could’ve at least gotten us a good look ... and to have a couple guys in the wrong spots, that’s the hard thing,” Hoiberg said. “That’s going to be the one that certainly will keep me up tonight.”
Nebraska’s energy and execution finally wavered in overtime. Ayo Dosunmu hit a clinching jumper. The Huskers fell short, 77-72. That’s 26 straight Big Ten losses dating back to January 2020.