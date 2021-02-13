DIVISION I COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa thumps Michigan State, Iowa State falls to 0-11 in Big 12

“If you would’ve told me that we were going to hold Kansas to 64 points, I would’ve been extremely, extremely pleased and knew we’d have a chance to win,” coach Steve Prohm said. “But obviously we had too many turnovers.”

Four Cyclones had at least three turnovers. Freshman Jaden Walker had a game-high six turnovers. He had two points, 13 rebounds and four assists to go with his high turnover count. Walker was the only Cyclone to have more than one assist.

Bolton, Iowa State’s point guard, had 13 points, one rebound, no assists and five turnovers.

“We want to play with great pace but you don’t want to play fast and not have a purpose,” Prohm said. “We had too many possessions without a purpose. Probably half of the turnovers were unforced and on us.”

Coleman-Lands was the only Iowa State player who could be considered a bright spot on the offensive end. He had 20 points and five rebounds but he was also bit by the turnover bug, ending the game with four turnovers.

The Cyclones actually led Kansas for the entire first half until the final three seconds when the Jayhawks tied it up.