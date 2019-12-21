'Do you want to play or not?': Another uneven performance sends NU to another disappointing home loss

LINCOLN, Neb. — Cam Mack leaned forward on the table and rested his hand on his fist, looking like a guy who wasn't thrilled to be sitting where he was.

But when asked what the Nebraska men's basketball team needs to do to shake itself out of whatever has caused its uneven performances through the first two months of the season, Mack delivered a message that might make his teammates sit up and take notice.

"I feel like everybody just needs to look themselves in the mirror and ask if they want to play. Period," Mack said following Nebraska's 75-74 loss to North Dakota, "Do you want to play or not? You can't take games off."

In front of 15,010 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska trailed for nearly 34 minutes against a team that had played nine of its first 12 games away from home and lost seven of those contests. In its only other games against power conference opponents, North Dakota lost by 31 points at Gonzaga and by 23 at Minnesota.

But after a strong effort in an overtime loss at Indiana and an inspiring performance in a home win against Purdue, the Huskers reverted to the team that lost at home to UC Riverside and Southern Utah at home to begin the season.