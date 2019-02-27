IOWA CITY, Iowa — Gary Dolphin was reinstated as the play-by-play voice for the Iowa football and basketball programs Wednesday.
Effective at the start of the spring football practice.
Dolphin, who was suspended for the remainder of the basketball season last week by Learfield Sports Properties for comments he made following the Iowa-Maryland basketball game, admitted he would have liked to come back sooner than that.
“I asked to be reinstated short of the suspension for the remainder of the season …’’ Dolphin said Wednesday in his first public comments since the suspension was announced. “I wanted to get back on the air as quickly as possible to talk to the fan base, the supporters, the boosters, the Hawks across the state.’’
Dolphin referred to Maryland center Bruno Fernando as “King Kong’’ in summing up the Terrapins’ Feb. 19 victory over Iowa. Fernando is black and the comment was construed as racist.
The punishment of Dolphin raised a firestorm of criticism from Iowa boosters who felt the suspension was either unwarranted or excessive in length.
Dolphin, who has broadcast Iowa football and basketball for 22 years, said he appreciated all the support but readily conceded that what he said deserved some sort of reprimand.
“I’ve learned much about unconscious bias and insensitivity in the past week and there will be more to learn going forward,’’ he said. “My hope is that what happened Tuesday night in the postgame show will open up additional conversation not only here on campus but across the state and across the country.’’
He said the gravity of what he said on the air hit home when he spoke with friends who are African American. He said all of them expressed their support and fondness for him, but several of them also expressed disappointment.
He said that “struck a nerve.
“Even though we may think we know everything there is to know about race relations and insensitivities, you’re learning every day,’’ he said.
Dolphin added there was no attempt to fire him by Learfield or the University of Iowa, and he said his relationship with Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, although contentious at times, remains good. He said he had a congenial phone conversation with McCaffery last Thursday after learning of the suspension.
“Our collisions, our disagreements have all been professional in manner. They all pertained to style,’’ Dolphin said. “We’ve had our disagreements and issues but in the end we talk, we hug, we shake hands and we move on.’’
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta, who appeared at the news conference Wednesday with Dolphin, apologized that it took so long for he and the university to comment publicly on the suspension. Iowa issued only a terse statement last Friday, but Barta said at that time he did not have answers for all of the questions that he knew would be asked.
He said the length of the suspension was impacted by the fact that Dolphin was suspended for two games earlier in the season for negative comments he made regarding an Iowa player and Iowa’s recruiting.
Barta added that he not only supports Learfield’s decision to suspend Dolphin but he is “100 percent’’ supportive of the decision to retain Dolphin as the Hawkeyes’ play-by-play man long-term.