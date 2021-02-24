Dominant bigs Garza and Dickinson go way back

Luka Garza has known Hunter Dickinson ever since he was a little squirt, relatively speaking.
Dickinson probably was only 6-foot-7 or 6-8 at the time. He was a middle school student playing for the Team Takeover AAU program in Washington D.C. while Garza was a member of the affiliated 17-under team.
Their paths have crossed a lot in the years since and they spent a great deal of time together during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, working together on their games.
On Thursday night, they’ll finally oppose one another in a real game.
Garza is the consensus choice to be the Big Ten and national player of the year while Dickinson is the unquestioned, put-his-name-on-the-trophy-now pick to be Big Ten freshman of the year, and they will clash head-on when ninth-ranked Iowa visits third-ranked Michigan at 6 p.m. in Crisler Arena.
Basketball junkies across the country but especially in the “DMV’’ — D.C./Maryland/Virginia — will be watching closely.
“I’ve known Hunter since we were both little,’’ Garza said. “He’s a few years younger than me but when we were playing for Team Takeover, even when I was a senior, we would practice against his team because his team was one of the best Takeover has had.
“We’ve always worked out against each other and battled and played in practices, stuff like that,’’ the Iowa star added. “I’ve been really impressed to see what he’s done so far but I think anybody from the DMV would have told you that was going to happen. He’s been very elite for awhile.’’
The 6-11, 265-pound Garza and Dickinson, who is now 7-1, 255, really saw a lot of one another last spring and summer.
Both of them live in Virginia but they frequently traveled up to the Maryland side of the D.C. metro area to work with their old AAU coach, Keith Stevens.
Former Maryland star Jalen Smith, who was a No. 1 pick in last fall’s NBA draft, was there a lot, too, but Garza came away very impressed with the post moves and shooting touch of the kid who was just about to begin his college career at Michigan.
“We were just battling, sometimes playing one-on-ones, whatever the case may be, but we definitely got in some real good work against each other,’’ Garza said of Dickinson. “It’s been awesome to see what he’s been able to do so far in his career.’’
Dickinson has said in interviews that those sessions with Garza helped him immensely in getting ready for the Big Ten’s combative style of play.
“Playing against Luka, getting a feel for the physicality of the Big Ten, is something that was helpful for me,” Dickinson told 247Sports prior to this season. “I was able to go against him every day or a couple times a week in those practices, so it really helped me kind of like improve at a rapid pace.”
That improvement has been evident on the court this season. Dickinson leads Michigan in both scoring (15.0) and rebounding (7.8), and is second in the Big Ten in shooting percentage at 63.9%, just ahead of Garza.
His overall numbers don’t quite measure up to those of Garza, who leads the country in scoring and became Iowa’s career scoring leader Sunday, but Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said he’s not so sure Dickinson isn’t the best freshman in the entire nation.
“He's one of the best centers in the country, so it's always going to be a challenge for Luka,’’ McCaffery said. “He's good in the low post. He's a good passing big man. He runs well. He's physical. But it's like every game in this league, you're going against somebody like that.’’
McCaffery is quick to point out that this game is more than just Garza vs. Dickinson. It matches two of the best teams in the country, especially at the offensive end of the floor. The Hawkeyes are No. 1 in the nation in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom, while Michigan is No. 7 on offense and No. 11 in defensive efficiency.
McCaffery said the addition of graduate transfers Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown along with Dickinson to returning starters Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner and Eli Brooks has transformed what was going to be a very good team into a great one.
“You take the guy who led the Ivy League in scoring (Smith) and you take Wake Forest's best player (Brown), and those guys are 21, 22 years old and you plug them in with that other group … This is a very veteran group,’’ McCaffery said. “They don't make mistakes. They don't turn it over. They really do a great job sharing the basketball. They've got a lot of guys scoring, but they move it, they share it, and they defend.’’
Garza said this game and another big game Sunday at No. 4 Ohio State will be big tests for Iowa’s defense, which has shown considerable improvement lately. The Hawkeyes have held their last five opponents under 70 points and have strung together a four-game winning streak as a result.
You can tell Garza, who scored 77 points in two games against Michigan last season, also is looking forward to matching up with Dickinson.
“We’ve played against each other a lot and I think he definitely knows what my game is …’’ he said. “I think we both know each other’s games pretty well.’’