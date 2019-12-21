Don Doxsie: Iowa finds sneaky success with quarterback sneaks

IOWA CITY — You kind of wonder how many quarterback sneaks Southern Cal has seen in its 12 games this season.
It wouldn’t be a shock to learn that the Trojans haven’t seen any.
Because of injury concerns and formations that frequently place the quarterback five yards behind the line of scrimmage, the sneak has very nearly gone out of style in football at the pro and college level.
Except at Iowa. It’s sort of been a staple in the Hawkeyes’ offense this season.
Brace yourself, USC. You’re almost certain to see a couple of sneaks when you face the Hawkeyes on Friday in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has run 24 quarterback sneaks this season and remarkably, has managed to get a first down or touchdown on 23 of them. That’s a 95.8% success rate.
Name another play in football that works 95.8% of the time. There isn’t one.
If that doesn’t seem like an inordinate amount of sneaks in a 12-game season, well … it is.
ESPN the Magazine did a story in 2017 in which it looked at the frequency of quarterback sneaks in the NFL. It found that from 2001 through 2016, NFL teams ran an average of 0.28 QB sneaks per game. Basically one a month.
The New England Patriots led by a wide margin with an average of 0.5 per game over that time period, with a success rate of 90.6 percent. I guess we shouldn’t be surprised since Patriots coach Bill Belichick is a long-time friend and mentor of Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz.
But some other NFL teams barely acknowledge the existence of the sneak. ESPN reported that the New York Giants went five years without using one.
We weren’t able to find any comparable research for Division I college football, but we’re guessing the numbers might be similar. In view of how many college programs now employ spread offenses, the numbers might be even lower than in the NFL.
Certainly, it is rare to find a team that averages multiple sneaks per game, as the Hawkeyes did this season.
Then again, most teams don’t have a 6-foot-4, 240-pound battering ram at quarterback.
Iowa’s tendency to use the tactic a great deal undoubtedly is due to the fact that Stanley is really, really good at it.
Not only was he successful 95.8% of the time but he frequently gains much more than just the 1 or 2 yards that are needed.
He averaged 3.7 yards per carry on sneaks. He had a 10-yarder against Middle Tennessee State, 8-yard sneaks against both Minnesota and Illinois and 6-yarders against Illinois and Nebraska.
The only time the tactic failed was on a second-and-goal play at the 1-yard line in the middle of the third quarter against Purdue. Stanley was stopped for no gain but Tyler Goodson carried the ball into the end zone on the next play.
The sneak worked four times against Penn State and three times each against Middle Tennessee State, Illinois and Nebraska. The only opponent that didn't get victimized by it at least once was Michigan.
Stanley was very effective on the most important downs. He was 5 for 5 on fourth down, 16 for 16 on third down.
It should be noted that Stanley is not noted as a runner ordinarily. He finished the regular season with only 16 yards rushing after factoring in the 21 times that he was sacked.
He’s not especially nimble, not very fast. But if you need someone to seek out a sliver of space in the line, put their head down and plow ahead behind the center with brute force, he’s as good as there is.
Teammates have indicated that the senior QB gets a certain gleam in his eye in the huddle when a sneak is called.
“He gets excited,’’ guard Cole Banwart said earlier this season. “He gets all riled up when we get a quarterback sneak coming.’’
It will be interesting to see if Stanley gets a chance to do any sneaking at the pro level in seasons to come.