Dordt cross country leads local pack at Morningside Invitational

However, Red Raiders coach Scott Bahrke was impressed with Jakob VanDerWerff’s performance on the day.

VanDerWerff was making his season debut and ended up 24th with a time of 26:44. The Red Raiders sophomore wasn’t able to run much in the summer because he had a boot on.

“That was nice for us,” Bahrke said. “If we can have five to seven guys up toward the front, I think that helps our team overall. Jakob is just gutsy. He pushed some guys in the middle of the race that helped them. We’re staying healthy and we’re making it through.”

Northwestern was fourth as a team with 101 points.

Morningside was led by Connor Ritz, as the senior was 11th at 26:12. Ritz improved his time by 35 seconds from the Dordt Sunflower Opener.

The big key for Ritz? He needed to control the first mile.

Ritz got out too quickly in his first mile at the Sept. 5 meet in Sioux Center. There, he went 5:05. On Saturday, Ritz adjusted to 5:15, but that allowed him to have more gas in the tank for the end.