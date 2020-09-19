Dordt cross country leads local pack at Morningside Invitational

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Eric Steiger needed some help Saturday.
The Dordt University cross country junior fed off his teammates, and he eventually led the Defenders.
Steiger led all local runners at Adams Nature Preserve at the Morningside Invitational, as he finished in fourth place with a time of 25 minutes, 31 seconds on the 8,000-meter course.
Steiger was able to work with Davis Tebben throughout the race, and both men used each other to push one another.
Steiger said that Tebben was able to pace with him at the beginning of the race, but Steiger eventually passed Tebben at the end.
“We just worked together,” Steiger said. “That’s just a key characteristic of our Dordt team, it’s the fact that we’re all able to work with each other and push each other.”
Steiger’s finish to the race was a last-second decision in strategy. He was sitting in a small pack and he could see that Iowa Central and Iowa Western were going to take the top-3 individual spots.
So, with about 200 meters to go, Steiger turned it on, and wanted that No. 4 spot.
“The thing was is there were a couple guys who made moves and they surged a bit,” Steiger said. “I waited with about 200 meters to go, and I just went for it.”
The Defenders placed second in the team standings with 40 points. All five scoring runners for Dordt finished in the top-12, as all five finished eight spots between one another.
Tebben was sixth (25:32), Nicholas Veldhorst eighth (26:05), Franklin Reinders was 10th (26:09), and freshman Ethan Summerhays rounded out the Dordt top-5 with a 12th-place effort of 26:12.88.
Steiger was pleased at how well the Defenders packed together as a team.
“We had a couple guys who had game plans of working together,” Steiger said. “I thought that was executed very well.”
The only team that beat the Defenders men on Saturday was Iowa Central, which scored 31 points and had the medalist, Kelvin Bungei from Kitale, Kenya. Bungei’s time was 24:49.
The Defenders welcome the competition from the Tritons and the Reivers.
“It’s always good to have some more teams, especially with this weird year,” Steiger said. “We get a lot of conference guys we’re going to run against all year, but these guys have obviously been successful and success breeds success.”
Northwestern’s top men’s runner on the day was senior Dylan Hendricks.
He finished in seventh with a time of 25:44.
However, Red Raiders coach Scott Bahrke was impressed with Jakob VanDerWerff’s performance on the day.
VanDerWerff was making his season debut and ended up 24th with a time of 26:44. The Red Raiders sophomore wasn’t able to run much in the summer because he had a boot on.
“That was nice for us,” Bahrke said. “If we can have five to seven guys up toward the front, I think that helps our team overall. Jakob is just gutsy. He pushed some guys in the middle of the race that helped them. We’re staying healthy and we’re making it through.”
Northwestern was fourth as a team with 101 points.
Morningside was led by Connor Ritz, as the senior was 11th at 26:12. Ritz improved his time by 35 seconds from the Dordt Sunflower Opener.
The big key for Ritz? He needed to control the first mile.
Ritz got out too quickly in his first mile at the Sept. 5 meet in Sioux Center. There, he went 5:05. On Saturday, Ritz adjusted to 5:15, but that allowed him to have more gas in the tank for the end.
“I attacked more than sitting back and ruining my race, so that was an improvement,” Ritz said. “When I controlled the first mile, that allowed me to drop my time down. When I kept hearing my time split at each one, I heard it was a negative split and that allowed me to finish strong. My kick was really good. I never thought I had that much.”
Zach Ambrose finished second among Mustangs runners at 18th (26:28). Morningside was fifth in the team standings with 132 points.
Briar Cliff’s lead runner was sophomore Soichiro Nago in 69th place (28:48).
Women’s race
Dordt had three in the top-8 to lead the area teams with a second-place finish of 53 points.
Taylor Anema led the Defenders — and the area pack — with a fifth-place finish on the 5,000-meter course in 18:30.
Anema improved her time by 7 seconds from a couple weeks ago to Saturday’s race.
Jessica Kampman was seventh (18:44) and Eden Winslow followed right behind Kampman by 3 seconds.
Kampman’s time decreased by 24 seconds while Winslow recorded an improvement of 27 seconds.
The Defenders were 14 points behind Iowa Central, which recorded 39. The Tritons had the runner-up and the bronze medalist in the race.
Iowa Western sophomore Faith Chepengat won with a time of 17:23.
Emalee Fundermann led the Mustangs at her home meet. The Mustangs junior led Morningside with a time of 18:51, good for ninth place.
She edged Kristine Honomichl, who led the Mustangs at the Dordt meet. On Saturday, Honomichl was 11th, and she was 4 seconds off Fundermann’s pace.
Fundermann had a strong finish to her race, beating ICCC’s Lilia Alvarez by 3 seconds.
“Honestly, I was just thinking the faster I can run, the sooner I can stop running,” said Fundermann with a laugh. “That was literally what I was thinking. I am figuring it out more this year than last year.”
Like Ritz, Fundermann is figuring out her pace. She’s discovering that she has a much stronger finish to the end of her races than she did in seasons past.
Fundermann started out the race similar to how she did last season, which ended with an appearance at the national meet.
The most noticeable difference to Fundermann is how much she ran over the summer.
“It’s just more experience, I guess,” Fundermann said.
The Red Raiders, meanwhile, were led by Anna Hiebner, who finished 16th with a time of 19:27. Autumn Muilenberg finished right behind her teammate by 6 seconds.
Aleida Moreno led BCU at 86th.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!