Basketball NAIA Dordt vs. IU Northwest

Dordt's Erika Feenstra, center, competes for a rebound with IU Northwest's Jocelyn Colburn, left, and Grayce Roach during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Chalk it up as a learning experience for the Dordt College women’s basketball team.

The Defenders found the going tough in their first crack at the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship, falling to IU Northwest, 86-72 Wednesday night at the Tyson Events Center.

It was a matchup of fourth and fifth seeds in the the bracket, so things were expected to be close.

However, IU-Northwest’s Grayce Roach had other ideas. Roach, averaging 13.9 points per game, scored 17 of her game-high 36 points in the first half to stake the RedHawks to a 45-28 lead.

Seemingly unfazed, Dordt stormed back in the third quarter, outscoring the RedHawks from Gary, Indiana, 26-11. That cut the deficit to 56-54 at the end of the third quarter and a Kenzie Bousema basket early in the fourth deadlocked the score at 62-62.

IU Northwest, however, regrouped and stymied Dordt down the stretch. After tying the game, the Defenders managed just 10 points in the final seven minutes.

Sophomore Erika Feenstra, the leading scorer in the GPAC, led Dordt with 19 points. She had a double-double with 12 rebounds. Freshman Jordyn Van Maanen gave the team a huge lift in the third quarter, adding 15 points, while Annie Rhinesmith tacked on 11 points.

Van Maanen, a Sioux Center High School product, rattled off eight points in the final three minutes of the third quarter and her layup with 21 seconds left pulled the Defenders within two points.

Chloe Salman added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the RedHawks. Gina Rubino added 11 points and Ashley O'Malley added 10 points.

It was a breakthrough season for No. 16 Dordt in its first season under Bill Harmsen, the former highly successful girls and boys basketball coach at Hull Western Christian High School.

The Defenders reached 20 victories for the first time in school history and posted their first winning record since 2012-13. Dordt (20-12) tied for fourth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a 13-9 mark.

And, with Bousema the only senior on the roster, expect this team to be a strong contender both in the GPAC and at the national level next season.

No. 18 IU Northwest (27-7) picked up its first national tournament victory in its third try. The RedHawks will meet Southeastern (Fla.), one of the four No. 1 seeds, in a second-round game Friday.

