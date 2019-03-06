Dordt's Erika Feenstra, center, competes for a rebound with IU Northwest's Jocelyn Colburn, left, and Grayce Roach during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday.
Morningside's Jordyn Moser, left, fights for the rebound with Antelope Valley's Alexia Budd during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Dordt's Siennah Stamness, left, and IU Northwest's Gina Rubino compete for the rebound during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Morningside's Sierra Mitchell, left, runs into Antelope Valley's Alyssa Gonzales during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Morningside's Faith Meyer, right, runs into Antelope Valley's Alyssa Gonzales during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Antelope Valley's Tylen Price is being defended by Morningside's Faith Meyer and Grace Meyer during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Morningside's Alexandra Gill, center, is defended by Antelope Valley's Samantha Earl, left, and Tylen Price during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Antelope Valley's T'airah Pryor, left, defends against Morningside's Jordyn Moser during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Morningside's Sydney Hupp tries to score against Antelope Valley during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Morningside's Tayte Hansen tries to score against Antelope Valley during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Morningside's Skyler Snider is defended by Antelope Valley's Alexia Budd during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Morningside's Tayte Hansen walks on the court during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action against Antelope Valley at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Morningside's Alexandra Gill defends against Antelope Valley's Alexia Budd during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
IU Northwest's Chloe Salman, left, and Dordt's Kenzie Bousema compete for the loose ball during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
IU Northwest's Ashley O'Malley, left, and Dordt's Erika Feenstra compete for the rebound during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Dordt's Erika Feenstra, left, is defended by IU Northwest's Michelle Borgen during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
IU Northwest's Brittney Williams, left, and Dordt's Siennah Stamness compete for a rebound during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
IU Northwest's Ashley O'Malley, left, defends against Dordt's Siennah Stamness during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Dordt's Jordyn VanMaanen, left, is defended by IU Northwest's Brittney Williams during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Eastern Oregon's Emma Logan recovers a rebound from St. Francis' Savannah Buck during Eastern Oregon University vs University of St. Francis first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action played Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Eastern Oregon's Kylie Smith tries to dish out the ball while falling to the court under pressure from St. Francis' Daysianae Hinton, left, and Whitney Will during Eastern Oregon University vs University of St. Francis first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action played Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Eastern Oregon's Shelby Starr, right, pressures St. Francis' Whitney Will during Eastern Oregon University vs University of St. Francis first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action played Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Wilberforce University's Alexandra Shealey runs onto the court during introductions before the team's game against Concordia in the first round of the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Championship in Sioux City. Wilberforce, the nation's first historically black university, made its first appearance in the NAIA tournament, losing to Concordia, 101-62.
Wilberforce head coach Derek Williams talks to his team during a timeout in Wilberforce University vs Concordia University first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action played Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Wilberforce University was founded in 1856, has about 500 students and is making its first appearance in the NAIA tournament.
Wilberforce head coach Derek Williams talsk to player Mustafa Notter during Wilberforce University's game against Concordia in the first round of the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Championship on Wednesday in Sioux City. Wilberforce University was founded in 1856, has about 500 students and made its first appearance in the NAIA tournament.
Wilberforce University's Mustafa Notter defends against Concordia University's Mackenzie Koepke during Wilberforce University vs Concordia University first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action played Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Wilberforce University was founded in 1856, has about 500 students and is making its first appearance in the NAIA tournament.
Concordia's Delani Fahey reaches for a ball against Wilberforce's Aneisha Hardin during a first round NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Championship game on Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Head coach Derek Williams talks to his team in a timeout of Wilberforce University's game against Concordia in the first round of the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Championship on Wednesday in Sioux City.
Dordt fans cheer for the team during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action against IU Northwest at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Dordt's Mari Smitsdorff tries to get the rebound during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action against IU Northwest at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Dordt head coach Bill Harmsen talks to the team during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action against IU Northwest at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Dordt's Faith Anderson, Makayla DeYoung and Mya Chmielewski react at the second half of the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action against IU Northwest at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Dordt's Makayla DeYoung reacts towards the end of the the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action against IU Northwest at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Dordt's Kenzie Bousema, top, tries to fight for the rebound during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action against IU Northwest at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Dordt's Jordyn VanMaanen, center, is defended by IU Northwest's Grayce Roach during the first round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Seemingly unfazed, Dordt stormed back in the third quarter, outscoring the RedHawks from Gary, Indiana, 26-11. That cut the deficit to 56-54 at the end of the third quarter and a Kenzie Bousema basket early in the fourth deadlocked the score at 62-62.
IU Northwest, however, regrouped and stymied Dordt down the stretch. After tying the game, the Defenders managed just 10 points in the final seven minutes.
Sophomore Erika Feenstra, the leading scorer in the GPAC, led Dordt with 19 points. She had a double-double with 12 rebounds. Freshman Jordyn Van Maanen gave the team a huge lift in the third quarter, adding 15 points, while Annie Rhinesmith tacked on 11 points.
Van Maanen, a Sioux Center High School product, rattled off eight points in the final three minutes of the third quarter and her layup with 21 seconds left pulled the Defenders within two points.
Chloe Salman added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the RedHawks. Gina Rubino added 11 points and Ashley O'Malley added 10 points.
It was a breakthrough season for No. 16 Dordt in its first season under Bill Harmsen, the former highly successful girls and boys basketball coach at Hull Western Christian High School.
The Defenders reached 20 victories for the first time in school history and posted their first winning record since 2012-13. Dordt (20-12) tied for fourth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a 13-9 mark.
And, with Bousema the only senior on the roster, expect this team to be a strong contender both in the GPAC and at the national level next season.
No. 18 IU Northwest (27-7) picked up its first national tournament victory in its third try. The RedHawks will meet Southeastern (Fla.), one of the four No. 1 seeds, in a second-round game Friday.
