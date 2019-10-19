CRETE, Neb. — A week after losing to Northwestern, the Dordt University football team bounced back in a 61-0 win over Doane on Saturday.
Noah Clayberg scored four rushing touchdowns in the win, and all four of those touchdowns were in the red zone in the first half.
By the time halftime arrived, the Defenders led 34-0.
Clayberg also added a passing touchdown in the second half, as he found Ben Heuvelhorst for 39 yards early in the third quarter.
Carter Schiebout, Tyler Reynolds and Anthony Trojahn each scored second-half rushing touchdowns.
Clayberg had 144 rushing yards on 19 attempts while Levi Schoonhoven gained 96 yards on 20 carries.
Heuvelhorst had a game-high 90 receiving yards.
Dordt's defense held Doane to 129 total yards.