SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — With a wealth of talent returning on both sides of the ball, Dordt hopes to build on its strong finish last season.

The Defenders ended the 2022 campaign with four straight wins and victories in five of its last six games, raising their overall record to 7-3, the program's fifth season in a row with seven or more wins.

Expectations are high heading into camp this fall, with the Great Plains Athletic Conference coaches picking the Defenders to finish third in the league, behind only perennial national powers Northwestern and Morningside.

"We had a great offseason. A lot of guys that were banged up last year, we get them back," said Joel Penner, entering his eighth season as Dordt's head coach. "We had a very high performing defense last year and 9 of 11 starters from that defense are back.

"Offensively, a lot of the key players that made stuff happen for us last year are also back. We have also added some new faces that will hopefully allow us to score even more points."

Veteran D-line

Fifth-year senior Jessup Leakey anchors a defense that allowed less than 100 yards per game on the ground. An all-GPAC first-team defensive lineman last season, Leakey recorded 28 tackles last season, including 10 solo and 3.5 sacks last season.

"He’s just one of those guys who defines what it is to be a tough D-lineman," Penner said. "He just plays with relentless effort. He's so strong and has the ability to be destructive."

Another fifth-year defensive lineman, Sam Andrews is also back this season. The veteran noseguard routinely plugged the A gap while collecting 17 tackles, three for loss and two sacks.

Cleaning up behind the veteran and deep defensive line is a fast, athletic linebacker corps, led by Ian MacDonald. An all-GPAC second-team pick last season, MacDonald registered 42 solo tackles last season, including 9.5 for loss. He also picked off one past and forced a fumble.

Anchoring the secondary is strong safety Abe Stoesz. The returning all-GPAC second-team selection had 47 solo tackles last season, including seven for loss, with two interceptions.

Jessup Leakey, Dordt Dordt defensive lineman Jessup Leakey, an All-GPAC First-Team selection, returns to lead the Defenders' defense this fall.

Three-way QB battle

On offense, Dordt should again be tough in the trenches. While three-time NAIA All-American left tackle Alex Huisman has graduated, the Defenders return other veteran starting offensive lineman are back -- all-GPAC second-team right guard Nathan Warner, right tackle Parker Beck and center Matt Lawton. Ethan Hanson, who stepped in at left tackle after Huisman was injured, also returns.

The signal caller behind the veteran O-line remains unresolved. Last year's starting quarterback, junior Kade McDaniel, is battling for the starting job this fall with Ty Clemens, a reshirt freshman, and Kolson Kruse, who saw limited action last fall before sustaining a season-ending knee injury. Kruse led Southeast Valley High School (Gowrie) to the Iowa Class 2A state title in 2021, finishing his career with 24 school records in football.

Ian MacDonald, Dordt Dordt linebacker Ian MacDonald (44) returns for his junior season after earning an all-GPAC second-team honors last season.

"Those three guys are sharing reps and battling it out right now," Penner said. "I’m not opposed at all to going into the season with a rotation."

Dordt's offensive attack relies heavily on a quarterback that can run the ball. The Defenders also return a stable of experienced running backs, led by Nick Wellen, Connor Dodd and Preston McCoy.

Wide receiver Eli Bolden, a fifth-year graduate student, returns after catching 50 passes for five touchdowns over the past two seasons.

The Defenders open the season with a conference game at Doane on Sept. 2, and return to Sioux Center for the home opener the following week against Mount Marty.