SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt football program has announced 26 new commitments by athletes intending to attend Dordt and join the football program.
With the addition of these players, the Dordt recruiting class now has 55 members.
“About ten months ago our coaches embarked on a mission to bring in this recruiting class. Today is the culmination of that work. We feel like we have answered all the major needs we had for this class. I believe these young men are going to be world class teammates who will thrive at Dordt,” said head football coach Joel Penner.
Jordan Abbot played football for Faith Christian Academy and is listed 5-11, 160 pounds and was a slot receiver, running back and safety in high school. He totaled 43 carries for 387 yards and six touchdowns with 42 receptions for 572 yards and five touchdowns. He had two interceptions on defense and was a first-team all-conference pick at wide receiver and was a second-team all-state pick.
Isaac Bowers attends Garces Memorial High School (California). He caught 11 passes for 501 yards.
Lane Dominey is a senior at Dripping Springs High School (Texas). He had eight interceptions with 20 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries while playing cornerback.
Ethan Entz is a 6-5, 260 pound offensive tackle who earned second-team all-league honors while playing for Newton High School (Kansas).
Raymond Evans Jr. is a 5-9, 180 pound linebacker from Bishop Dunne Catholic School (Texas) and played for a 2018 TAPPS State Championship.
Bryce Huitink is a senior at Unity Christian High School (Iowa) where he had 45.5 tackles as a senior with 15.5 tackles for loss with 2.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Jayden Huisman is a senior at Pella Christian (Iowa). He had 33 catches this season for 364 yards and a touchdown.
Roderick Hutchinson is from Friendswood High School (Texas) and played center where he earned second-team all-district honors in both 2017 and 2018. He's listed 6-2, 280.
Sam Jackson will graduate from Palmer Ridge High School (Colorado) where he earned honorable mention all-conference honors and was a part of back to back state title teams and three straight conference championships.
Lincoln Kent-Schneider is a senior at Chanhassen High School (Minnesota). He played cornerback and safety during his career. He's listed 6-3, 170 pounds.
Thomas Macomber, a senior at Lathrop High School (Missouri). He had 26 solo and 36 assisted tackles in 2018 and totaled four quarterback sacks with five tackles for loss.
Ryan Manqueros is a senior at Linfield Christian High School (California) and played linebacker, fullback and offensive line during his career. He was in on 5.9 tackles per game with 2.5 sacks and forced a fumble with a fumble recovery.
Kaleb Maresh is a senior at Linfield Christian High School (California). He passed for 2,400 yards last season with 34 passing touchdowns to go with 800 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on the ground.
Pierce McBride is a senior at Woodlands Christian Academy (Texas). He's a 5-7, 185 pound linebacker who totaled 17 tackles with four sacks as a senior and earned first-team all-district honors in 2018.
Jayson McCall is from Midlothian High School (Virginia) and played wide receiver and safety. He earned 5A-D2 All-District honorable mention honors and was a 5A Academic All-State selection. He's 6-0, 180 pounds.
Ryan Olivera is a student at Sutter Union High School (California). He played safety and linebacker during his career and was a part of two section championship teams. He's listed 5-11, 170 pounds.
Max Payne is a senior at Lee's Summit West High School (Missouri) and averaged five yards per carry at running back for 619 yards and he scored four touchdowns.
Jace Pringnitz is a senior at Garner Hayfield Ventura High School where he played running back, linebacker and returned kicks and punts while also serving as his team's punter. He ran for 2,177 yards in his career and averaged 5.6 yards per carry with 22 touchdowns.
Glenn Rossi is a senior at Hidden Valley High School (Oregon). He played fullback and linebacker and totaled 98 tackles on defense with four sacks and seven tackles for loss.
Jesse Sellers is a senior at Ohatchee High School (Alabama) where he played linebacker and wingback. He had 84 carries for 864 yards and scored 18 touchdowns.
Raymone Terrones Jr. played football for Chula Vista High School (California) and ran for 603 yards in 2018 and 525 yards in 2017.
Ethan Thomas is a senior at Southwest Christian High School (Texas) where he ran for 1,208 yards on 135 carries and scored 20 touchdowns.
Brayton Van Kekerix is a senior at Rock Valley High School (Iowa) where he was a first-team all-state linebacker and earned district defensive most valuable player honors. He had 86 tackles this season with 21 for loss. On offense he ran for 285 yards and caught 22 passes for 443 yards.
Elliott Van Kekerix is a senior at Rock Valley High School (Iowa) and was a member of the 2018 Class 2A state runner-up team, the 2017 state semifinalist and the 2016 state champion. He ran for 852 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown.
Dougie Walls is a senior at Charter Oak High School (California). He totaled 37 tackles with 15 for loss and five quarterback sacks. He was on one CIF Championship team and two league champion squads.
Brett Zachman is a kicker and punter who played for Eustis High School (Florida). He was perfect on 37 point after attempts and was 3-4 on field goals.