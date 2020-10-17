Dordt football wins fourth game of season with 44-19 victory over Doane

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt football team is starting to hit its stride.
A week putting 66 points on the board against Jamestown, the Defenders scored 44 against Doane in a 44-19 victory on Saturday at Open Space Field.
Even though the win puts Dordt at 4-1 on the season as Doane falls to 2-3, there are still things to tweak.
The second half wasn’t as dominating and all 19 points the Defenders gave up came on three Dordt turnovers.
“Like any coach right now, I have a lot of things in my mind that I would’ve liked to not see happen,” Dordt coach Joel Penner said. “We have been so good at not turning the ball over and today we didn’t do a great job of that. That’s something we have to look at. Defensively at the end of the game, we weren’t as crisp and sharp as we have been.
“On the other hand, we put a lot of guys in the game and seeing them learn football in the moment is a really good thing.”
Still, it was another impressive showing for Dordt, which held Doane to only 162 yards of total offense on 59 plays.
Colyn Oostenink had a couple of sacks for Dordt and Brayton Van Kekerix led the team in tackles.
On offense, Dordt scored 40 or more points for the fourth straight game and racked up 528 yards with 262 coming on the ground.
Carter Schiebout led Dordt’s ground game with 103 yards on 13 carries and Michael Sondermann added 53 yards.
“We’ve got some good things going on offensively,” Penner said. “We are obviously able to run the ball well. We are throwing the ball efficiently. For us to be the team we need to be, we have to do it with balance.
“Defensive coordinators talk about making teams left-handed, we want to be ambidextrous. We want to have a great right hand and a great left hand.”
Dordt’s first drive went to from its 9-yard line to Doane 20-yard line when Noah Clayberg’s pass was behind his receiver and Damon Brown picked it off. He went 82 yards before being tackled at the 4-yard line.
On Doane’s first play, Jacobi White broke a tackle and scored for a 6-0 lead.
The Defenders then went on to rack up 326 yards in the first half and held onto the ball for 16 minutes, holding Doane to 34 yards.
Dordt took the lead on its next possession when Clayberg finished off an eight-play, 59-yard drive with a 12-yard run on an option play. The reigning Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week completed 17-of-24 passes for 230 yards and a score and he rushed for 62 yards.
Then Clayberg hit Levi Jungling, who went up in good coverage for the catch, for a 19-yard scoring strike to finish an eight-play, 73-yard drive.
Jungling, a senior, finished with eight catches for 137 yards.
“Levi was sharp. It’s hard to believe we are counting down the end of his career here already,” Penner said. “It’s been fun to see him improve. He’s so confident and humble at the same time, part of what makes him such a great player.”
Another eight-play drive went 75 yards this time as the Defenders scored on Clayberg’s 3-yard keeper.
Dordt’s final score of the first half came on fourth and goal at the 1-yard line as Clayberg scored his third rushing touchdown to finish a 10-play, 44-yard drive for a 27-6 halftime lead.
Brett Zachman added a 32-yard field goal in the third for Dordt.
Frazzie Wynn came in at running back for Doane and helped spark a drive for the Tigers as he scored on a 16-yard run to cut into Dordt’s lead, 30-12.
The Defenders got the score back on their next possession as Jungling scored an 8-yard run.
Jacob Loomis came in at quarterback and he went to Eli Boldan in the back of the end zone. Bolden, in good coverage, went up and made the catch for the 19-yard score to make it 44-12.
Doane recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter and Adam Wasserman later scored on a 2-yard run to make it 44-19 with 3:03 remaining.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!