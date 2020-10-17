Dordt football wins fourth game of season with 44-19 victory over Doane

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt football team is starting to hit its stride.

A week putting 66 points on the board against Jamestown, the Defenders scored 44 against Doane in a 44-19 victory on Saturday at Open Space Field.

Even though the win puts Dordt at 4-1 on the season as Doane falls to 2-3, there are still things to tweak.

The second half wasn’t as dominating and all 19 points the Defenders gave up came on three Dordt turnovers.

“Like any coach right now, I have a lot of things in my mind that I would’ve liked to not see happen,” Dordt coach Joel Penner said. “We have been so good at not turning the ball over and today we didn’t do a great job of that. That’s something we have to look at. Defensively at the end of the game, we weren’t as crisp and sharp as we have been.

“On the other hand, we put a lot of guys in the game and seeing them learn football in the moment is a really good thing.”

Still, it was another impressive showing for Dordt, which held Doane to only 162 yards of total offense on 59 plays.

Colyn Oostenink had a couple of sacks for Dordt and Brayton Van Kekerix led the team in tackles.