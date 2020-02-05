Dordt having more success recruiting the Midwest

That success along with Penner's philosophy has helped change the perception around the Dordt football program.

"It was harder to attract great players (when I first started here)," Penner said. "To fill the roster, we had to go where we would have more success but the goal all along was to slowly correct that. Now we go to Kansas City to the Canadian border because there are championship-level programs and you can recruit great kids. There is great football right here.

"Four years ago, kids were conditioned to not really consider Dordt and that's what is changing. Each year we've won."

Dordt's recruiting class also has a cumulative GPA of 3.64 and an average ACT score of 24. Every player Penner is bringing in has at least a 3.0 GPA.

Penner said this recruiting class checks all the boxes in terms of academics and what the team needed on the field.

"We went in with a pretty hefty checklist of needs," Penner said. "Most of the time the needs were 'who is going to play next year?' So we recruited guys to play right away. Looking ahead now, we really wanted to bolster our trenches on defense and offense. The kids that we signed, we crushed it on the offensive line. I am really excited because in our league, it starts on both sides (in the trenches)."