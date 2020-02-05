Dordt having more success recruiting the Midwest

Not only is the Dordt football team having more success on the field with Joel Penner as the head coach, the program is winning more recruiting battles in the Midwest.
When Penner was hired as Dordt's football coach a few years ago, he wanted to focus on recruiting in the Midwest more. After a couple of years, Penner started to get more players from not only the Midwest, but also Northwest Iowa.
The same held true for the 2020 Defender recruiting class. While there are still a number of Texas and California recruits on the list, Penner has more recruits from the Midwest again.
Out of the 54 recruits Dordt signed, 33 are from either Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota or Missouri.
"What's happening is we are having more success recruiting in (the Midwest)," Penner said. "It doesn't mean we abandoned out of state players, we still recruit those players, but our emphasis has shifted more regionally. I'm not sure we were winning those battles four years ago but the perception (of Dordt) has changed."
Fifteen of those recruits are from Iowa. Dordt was able to sign Western Christian's Matthew Van Otterloo, Spirit Lake's Parker Beck and Sioux Center's Adam Mohning.
In 2018, Dordt went 7-3 overall and 6-3 in the GPAC, the Defenders best season in program history. Then with a number of Iowa recruits playing key roles, Dordt followed up the 2018 campaign with another 7-3 record, going in 6-3 in the GPAC, avoiding any type of backslide.
That success along with Penner's philosophy has helped change the perception around the Dordt football program.
"It was harder to attract great players (when I first started here)," Penner said. "To fill the roster, we had to go where we would have more success but the goal all along was to slowly correct that. Now we go to Kansas City to the Canadian border because there are championship-level programs and you can recruit great kids. There is great football right here.
"Four years ago, kids were conditioned to not really consider Dordt and that's what is changing. Each year we've won."
Dordt's recruiting class also has a cumulative GPA of 3.64 and an average ACT score of 24. Every player Penner is bringing in has at least a 3.0 GPA.
Penner said this recruiting class checks all the boxes in terms of academics and what the team needed on the field.
"We went in with a pretty hefty checklist of needs," Penner said. "Most of the time the needs were 'who is going to play next year?' So we recruited guys to play right away. Looking ahead now, we really wanted to bolster our trenches on defense and offense. The kids that we signed, we crushed it on the offensive line. I am really excited because in our league, it starts on both sides (in the trenches)."
Pella Christian graduate Dan Jungling is one of Dordt's 54 recruits. He is the younger brother of Defender standout wide receiver Levi Jungling. Dan Jungling will play defensive back at Dordt. He had three interceptions and 26 tackles last season.
"I'm really excited about him. Any brother you can bring in, it just contributes to the tight-net family," Penner said. "He's going to play safety and is a different style player than his brother but he is certainly cut from a similar cloth."
The Defenders have two quarterbacks returning for last season - starter Noah Clayberg and backup Tyler Reynolds. Westwood graduate Sean Westergaard is transitioning to wide receiver and Kaleb Maresh is no longer with the team.
Dordt is bringing in two quarterbacks in this class with Jaikob Salacup, who is from California, and Jacob Loomis, who is from Colorado.
Dordt also added Abraham Stoesz, who played quarterback and safety from Mountain Lake Christian School in Minnesota. He was a Minnesota Mr. Football Finalist and will play defensive back at Dordt. He had 19 career interceptions.
"He can do a lot of things for us and we want to put him at safety," Penner said. "We want the ball in his hands and he will probably have a special teams role as well.
"I am thrilled with our class."