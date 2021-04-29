Dordt, Jamestown women's volleyball win national quarterfinal matches

SIOUX CITY — When the matches were over on Thursday in the early session of the NAIA women’s volleyball quarterfinals, both Jamestown and Dordt let out a loud chant of “GPAC.”
Both teams had won, and were moving on to Friday’s semifinals.
The Defenders defeated GPAC foe Concordia while Jamestown went through Eastern Oregon — both matches in three sets.
The Defenders won their match by set scores of 25-23, 25-18, 25-21, while the Jimmies swept Eastern Oregon 25-22, 25-20 and 25-21.
Dordt uses faith-based spirit
Each game, Chad Hanson can see the Defenders’ spirit growing throughout each set. The Defenders used that spirit and trust to help sweep the Bulldogs.
“We just played together,” Dordt’s Allison Timmermans said. “We stayed disciplined, we trusted each other. It just showed. It is very important, regardless of how the season outcome was. We still have room to grow, and we have opportunities to do that again.”
Hanson isn’t afraid of substituting different girls in the rotation, and he rotates players into their strengths depending on said rotation.
When a different Defender enters the match, that forces the Defenders to adjust by which player is coming into the match.
That creates a new relationship that wasn’t necessarily there in the previous rallies.
Hanson has seen the accountability, the openness and the vulnerability increase throughout the games.
The Defenders have been learning that dynamic throughout the season. They’re figuring out each other’s strengths, weaknesses and other values.
“For us to get more familiar and confident in that rotation … there’s so many mix of components that our players are just feeling very comfortable,” Hanson said. “More than that, there’s a spirit on our team that’s really deep that we share in Christ that is allowing us to be more free through the pressure.
“We might be doubting something on the court, but for a teammate to come up and embrace, and tell her, ‘I believe in you,’ that breeds so much peace of mind to the teammate,” Hanson added. “We’re learning at an accelerated rate that level of trust. We can increase the higher-level producing moments. They’re able to problem solve on their own.”
Dordt played every rally like it was in crunch time, and they had to climb out of a hole early in the first set.
The Bulldogs led 17-12 in the first set, and the Bulldogs went up five points following a block from Gabi Nordaker.
Hanson called timeout, and that’s when the Defenders took a deep breath, and you guessed it, they relied on trusting each other.
Dordt caught up with Concordia at 23-23 all, and that happened off a Brenna Krommendyk block.
Kroomendyk then had a kill where she found a hole in the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense, and the set ended with a service ace from Erica Bousema.
Dordt had a lead as many as seven in the second set, and that was due in large part to Concordia’s errors.
Concordia committed nine errors in the set and hit just .023 in the second set.
In the third set, Concordia’s hitting average jumped up to .235, but the Defenders hit .306 to close out the set.
The Defenders led 23-16 late in the set, and there were two kills there late in the set from Jessi De Jager and Corrina Timmermans.
The Defenders had 15 kills in the first and third sets while having 10 in set No. 2.
The Timmermans sisters led the Defenders with kills — Allison had 11, Corrina 10.
Megan Raszler had 24 assists and Hannah Connelly had 18 digs.
Krommendyk had three solo blocks and five assisted blocks. Jori Bronner had a solo block, and two solo blocks.
“Brenna is just a key go-to, dependable, but she’ll produce points,” Hanson said.
Back in August, if you had told Hanson that the Defenders would be a national semifinalist, he wouldn’t have necessarily believed you.
“This is really, really huge,” Hanson said. “For us to have been in this moment back in 2017 was just incredible, life-forming experiences for our athletes to play at that high level,” Hanson said. “The key is just to keep our feet on the ground.”
Jamestown moves on
The Jimmies had two hitters who scored in double figures. Taylor Sabinash led with 12 kills while Kalli Hegerle had 10. The Jimmies hit .292 as a team and recorded 47 total kills.
Megan Gaffaney led in assists with 21 while Jackie Meiklejohn had 19.
Five different Jimmies had double-digit digs. Sydney Ellingson had 16, Meiklejohn had 11 and two others had 10.
To see recaps from the late quarterfinals, go online to siouxcityjournal.com.