Dordt, Jamestown women's volleyball win national quarterfinal matches

That creates a new relationship that wasn’t necessarily there in the previous rallies.

Hanson has seen the accountability, the openness and the vulnerability increase throughout the games.

The Defenders have been learning that dynamic throughout the season. They’re figuring out each other’s strengths, weaknesses and other values.

“For us to get more familiar and confident in that rotation … there’s so many mix of components that our players are just feeling very comfortable,” Hanson said. “More than that, there’s a spirit on our team that’s really deep that we share in Christ that is allowing us to be more free through the pressure.

“We might be doubting something on the court, but for a teammate to come up and embrace, and tell her, ‘I believe in you,’ that breeds so much peace of mind to the teammate,” Hanson added. “We’re learning at an accelerated rate that level of trust. We can increase the higher-level producing moments. They’re able to problem solve on their own.”

Dordt played every rally like it was in crunch time, and they had to climb out of a hole early in the first set.

The Bulldogs led 17-12 in the first set, and the Bulldogs went up five points following a block from Gabi Nordaker.