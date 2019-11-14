Dordt men's basketball loses GPAC opener on a buzzer-beater

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dakota Wesleyan won a 79-78 decision at Dordt on Wednesday night on a buzzer beater to open the GPAC basketball season.
Ty Hoglund promptly took the clock down to under five seconds before driving to the basket and scoring on a contested lay up from the left side as time expired for the one-point win.
Dordt went on a 13-0 run late in the first half to go from down 33-32 to up 45-33 on a Garrett Franken basket with 2:22 left in the first half. Wesleyan answered with an 8-0 run to get within 45-41 on a Hoglund basket. Jesse Jansma stopped the string of points and set the game to halftime with Dordt up 47-41.
Wesleyan took a brief one point lead but Dordt answered and it was Zach Bussard pushing the lead back to 57-52 with 13:40 remaining in the game. Dordt led by five on two more occasions and each time Wesleyan was able to come back for a one point lead. Hoglund made a basket with 4:53 left in the game for a 71-70 lead but Josh Van Lingen answered with a three of his own for a 73-71 Dordt lead.
Again the Defenders eventually went up 76-71 on a pair of Jansma free throws but Wesleyan tied it with five straight capped by a Tyson Smiley basket with 1:19 left. Franken scored moments later and Hoglund made one free throw for a 78-77 Dordt lead. A Wesleyan foul sent the Defenders to the free throw line for a bonus free throw but the Defenders missed the front end of the one and one and Wesleyan took a time out.
WAYNE STATE 80, NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN COLLEGE 54: Sophomore Jordan Janssen’s fourth double-double in six games – 25 points and 10 rebounds – powered Wayne State to a 80-54 win over Nebraska Christian College Wednesday night in a non-conference men’s basketball game played at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. WSC is now 1-5 on the year while the game was an exhibition contest for 3-2 Nebraska Christian College.
The visiting Sentinels kept the game close early, trailing 17-12 eight minutes into the contest. WSC took their first double digit lead at 23-11 and still led 28-17 at the 7:25 mark when the Wildcats scored nine straight points for a 37-17 lead with 3:03 to play in the half.
Wayne State finished the first half with a 39-20 lead and scored the first nine points of the second half to go in front 48-20. The ‘Cats biggest lead of the night was 38 at 63-25 and WSC finished with the 80-54 win.
Janssen’s 25 points and 10 rebounds led five double digit scorers for the Wildcats. Nick Ferrarini and Nate Mohr each scored 11 points with Al’Tavius Jackson and Ben Dentlinger accounting for 10 apiece.