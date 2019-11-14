Dordt men's basketball loses GPAC opener on a buzzer-beater

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dakota Wesleyan won a 79-78 decision at Dordt on Wednesday night on a buzzer beater to open the GPAC basketball season.

Ty Hoglund promptly took the clock down to under five seconds before driving to the basket and scoring on a contested lay up from the left side as time expired for the one-point win.

Dordt went on a 13-0 run late in the first half to go from down 33-32 to up 45-33 on a Garrett Franken basket with 2:22 left in the first half. Wesleyan answered with an 8-0 run to get within 45-41 on a Hoglund basket. Jesse Jansma stopped the string of points and set the game to halftime with Dordt up 47-41.

Wesleyan took a brief one point lead but Dordt answered and it was Zach Bussard pushing the lead back to 57-52 with 13:40 remaining in the game. Dordt led by five on two more occasions and each time Wesleyan was able to come back for a one point lead. Hoglund made a basket with 4:53 left in the game for a 71-70 lead but Josh Van Lingen answered with a three of his own for a 73-71 Dordt lead.

