MITCHELL, S.D. -- Patrick Munsey scored the equalizer in the 83rd minute to give the Defenders a 1-1 tie and neither team scored in overtime of their Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer match played in Mitchell, S.D. Wednesday.

Mika De Vin had an assist on the Dordt goal and keeper Seth Lewison had four saves in net for the Defenders (3-2-2 overall and 1-0-1 GPAC).

Edgar Meza scored in the 55th minute for DWU (1-2-2 overall and 0-0-1 GPAC).

