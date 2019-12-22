Dordt men win fourth straight game

MERCED, California -- The Dordt men's basketball team's three-game winning streak was in jeopardy after the first half as the Defenders trailed UC Merced by four points at halftime.

Dordt put together a solid defensive second half, holding UC Merced to 30.8 percent shooting (8-of-26) and scored 39 points to separate itself from UC Merced for a 70-59 win on Saturday.

It's the fourth-straight win for Dordt, which improved to 12-4 on the season. UC Merced fell to 7-3.

Dordt shot 47.1 percent (16-of-34) in the second half after only shooting 33.3 percent (11-of-33) in the first half. The Defenders outrebounded UC Merced 44 to 35 in the game and had 19 assists to only 11 turnovers.

Chad Barkema led Dordt with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Jesse Jansma had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Garrett Franken had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Cade Bleeker had 11 points and six rebounds. Josh Van Lingen came off the bench and had seven points, seven rebounds and three assists.

