Dordt men win GPAC XC title for 2nd straight season

“The pace got out pretty hot, but I think our team and myself did a pretty good job of composing in the middle and gather throughout,” Paschal said. “I kept pressing it a little bit, pushed up the hills … throughout the season, I’ve been slowly gaining confidence, and going into the race, I knew I would be somewhere in the top-10. I get in there and tried to hang on.”

The Mustangs, who had three in the top-20, was the third-place team in the team standings with 102 points.

Joshua Starr led the Northwestern men with a 13th-place finish in 25:57. The Red Raiders were fourth with 121 points.

Couch wins women’s race

Olivia Couch wanted better than a sixth-place finish this time around.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

And, she got it.

Couch won the women’s race in 18:20 — also a personal best — on the 5,000-meter course, which was five places better and 52 seconds faster than what she had at last year’s conference meet.

“I couldn’t ask for better weather and on our home course,” Couch said. “A lot of things came together.

Couch went wire-to-wire as the race leader, and she’s been waiting on a race where she could take control in the style she did Saturday.