Dordt men, women both win Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Dordt women's basketball team scored 24 points in the first quarter and that got offense going as the Defenders cruised to an 86-59 win over College of Saint Mary on Saturday.

Dordt improves to 16-3 overall and 8-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. College of Saint Mary falls to 5-13 overall and 2-9 in the GPAC.

Dordt held College of Saint Mary to 33.3 percent shooting (22-of-66) in the game and forced 19 turnovers.

Erika Feenstra led the Defenders withi 22 points and seven rebounds. She was 8-of-10 from the free throw line. Jordyn Van Maanen, Bailey Beckman and Mya Chmielewski each scored 11 points. Van Maanen added three steals, Beckman had three assists and Chmielewski added three assists and four steals. Rachel Evavold had eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Ebby Prewitt had six points and four assists and Payton Harmsen had four points and five rebounds.

MEN

DORDT 87, NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN 42: Dordt scored 52 points in the first half to build a 25-points lead and the Defenders went on to beat Nebraska Christian College 87-42 on Saturday.

Dordt improves to 14-5 overall and Nebraska Christian falls to 9-7.