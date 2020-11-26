Dordt pulls away from Briar Cliff men in second half

“That’s a good basketball team with multiple weapons and they just have so many guys that can hurt you in multiple ways,” Briar Cliff Coach Mark Svagera said. “One of our biggest keys we really stressed the last couple of days is we can’t give them easy points in transition. I thought we did a poor job of executing that. That got them going and I think they’re a team that when they get it going they’re really hard to guard.”

Jesse Jansma scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half as Dordt made 18 of 29 shots. Bryce Coppock, a freshman from Hawarden, Iowa (West Sioux High School) contributed 10 points off the bench.

Briar Cliff had a 15-11 lead midway through the first half before the Defenders went on an 11-0 run. Ben Gesink yanked down a team-high eight rebounds and Dordt held a 41-28 advantage.

“I thought our post players did a good job of passing the basketball and our guards finished at the rim really well,” Van Haaften said. “Cade had a great second half and Jesse had a good game, too.”

Svagera said consistency has been his team’s biggest issue thus far.

“Right now we’re striving for consistency,” Svagera said. “Whatever we’ve been good at, we need to bottle that up a little more and have that on a nightly basis.”

Dordt is back in action Wednesday, traveling to Morningside, while Briar Cliff hosts Northwestern.

