Dordt pulls away from Briar Cliff men in second half

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Dordt University used an early second-half surge to take command and went on to hand Briar Cliff an 86-69 Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball setback here Tuesday night.
The Defenders, now 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the GPAC, had a strong all-around performance, especially in the second half when they shot a sizzling 62 percent from the field.
Sioux Center product Cade Bleeker gave Dordt a big lift, scoring all 14 of his points in the second half. The Defenders had a 35-28 halftime lead and Bleeker started the second half with a 3-pointer.
That started a 9-0 run and Bleeker’s basket with 15:45 left in the game gave Dordt a 46-30 cushion and it maintained a double-figure lead the rest of the game.
“I thought we passed the basketball well tonight,” Dordt Coach Brian Van Haaften said. “Defensively, we had a good game. We had a little bad stretch toward the end of the second half but other than that we played really well.”
Garrett Franken scored a game-high 21 points on 8 of 11 shooting and was one of four Defenders in double figures.
Dordt bounced back from consecutive GPAC losses to Dakota Wesleyan and Concordia last week.
Briar Cliff, 3-4 and 1-2, got 15 points and six assists from Jaden Kleinhesselink. Other than that, the only other player in double figures was Andrew Gibb, who scored 10 points in mop-up duty late after the outcome had already been decided.
“That’s a good basketball team with multiple weapons and they just have so many guys that can hurt you in multiple ways,” Briar Cliff Coach Mark Svagera said. “One of our biggest keys we really stressed the last couple of days is we can’t give them easy points in transition. I thought we did a poor job of executing that. That got them going and I think they’re a team that when they get it going they’re really hard to guard.”
Jesse Jansma scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half as Dordt made 18 of 29 shots. Bryce Coppock, a freshman from Hawarden, Iowa (West Sioux High School) contributed 10 points off the bench.
Briar Cliff had a 15-11 lead midway through the first half before the Defenders went on an 11-0 run. Ben Gesink yanked down a team-high eight rebounds and Dordt held a 41-28 advantage.
“I thought our post players did a good job of passing the basketball and our guards finished at the rim really well,” Van Haaften said. “Cade had a great second half and Jesse had a good game, too.”
Svagera said consistency has been his team’s biggest issue thus far.
“Right now we’re striving for consistency,” Svagera said. “Whatever we’ve been good at, we need to bottle that up a little more and have that on a nightly basis.”
Dordt is back in action Wednesday, traveling to Morningside, while Briar Cliff hosts Northwestern.
