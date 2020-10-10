Dordt QB Noah Clayberg has four passing touchdowns in 66-13 win over Jamestown

Loomis wasn’t scared of the opportunity to go play. Sure, he learned a lesson or two while out there on the field, but he enjoyed his chance.

“I walked out of the locker room confident and ready to go,” Loomis said. “It was a different experience, for sure. This is a different level than high school. I didn’t take it any different. It’s just another game to me. We have to go out there, and play, and not take anything differently.”

So, what did Loomis learn in his first game against the Jimmies?

“There are some big boys out there,” Loomis said with a laugh. “It’s a lot quicker. The team aspect is huge here. I think the team worked well today. I think that I know a lot of boys, we’ve been playing together since August, and we’re excelling at this level. By our senior years, it’ll be very fun to watch with playoff potential.”

Loomis’ first touchdown came with 10:10 left in the game. He found Jayden Huisman for an 8-yard play, and that play capped off a 13-play, 98-yard drive. It also made the score 59-6.

Then, with 2:30 left to go, Loomis found fellow freshman Jake Carroll on a screen play from the Jamestown 42. Carroll caught the ball, sprinted down the far sideline, and won the race to the goal line for the score.