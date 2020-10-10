Dordt QB Noah Clayberg has four passing touchdowns in 66-13 win over Jamestown

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Noah Clayberg wanted to work on his precision as a passer in the offseason.
The Dordt University junior quarterback showed off his improved arm on Saturday at Open Space Park in a 66-13 win over Jamestown.
Clayberg completed 15 of 18 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns, and they all came in the first half. The quarterback from Pella, Iowa, also ran for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Clayberg didn’t play in the second half as Dordt held a 50-6 at the intermission.
Clayberg’s first passing touchdown came with 13 minutes, 7 seconds left in the second quarter. There, he found fellow Pella native Levi Jungling for a 5-yard touchdown. Jungling ran a fade route, and Clayberg threw it to where only his receiver could get it.
Dordt’s next drive ended on a 7-yard passing touchdown from Clayberg to Hayden Large with 7:31 left in the second quarter.
Jungling and Clayberg connected one more time 2:05 later from 12 yards out, as that short drive was highlighted by a 59-yard catch from Lucas Warner.
Clayberg’s final passing touchdown came with 2:51 left in the second quarter, as he found Ben Heuvelhorst for a 6-yard play to close out a five-play, 48-yard drive.
“It wasn’t so much what we talked about in the offseason, it was more about what he was committed to,” Dordt coach Joel Penner said. “I think he looked at what was needed for our offense to take off and be explosive and balanced. He really committed to that. He worked like crazy.”
Penner, offensive coordinator Aaron Mingo and Clayberg sat down in the offseason and looked at the play designs, and looked at options that would make Clayberg a more successful passer. Mingo created more wrinkles in the passing game that helped Clayberg make more precise passes.
The Dordt coaching staff wanted to help Clayberg better understand the why of the pass play. They wanted Clayberg to understand why a certain play was called at a given point, in terms of rhythm, timing and execution.
Penner and Mingo fine-tuned the rules of why inside a pass play.
“Noah is getting to a spot where it is his offense,” Penner said. “That’s what you want for your starting quarterback. Your starting quarterback needs to feel like, ‘This is my offense.’
“So when you’ve got the option-run game that we have, you see some stuff that other teams don’t see,” Penner said. “Our passing game needs to accommodate the run game.”
In the second half, Penner and the rest of the Defenders saw a glimpse into the future.
Jacob Loomis, a freshman from Thornton, Colorado, played the entire second half. Penner told Loomis during halftime that he was going in, and the freshman looked anything but.
Loomis was 9-for-12 for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
Loomis wasn’t scared of the opportunity to go play. Sure, he learned a lesson or two while out there on the field, but he enjoyed his chance.
“I walked out of the locker room confident and ready to go,” Loomis said. “It was a different experience, for sure. This is a different level than high school. I didn’t take it any different. It’s just another game to me. We have to go out there, and play, and not take anything differently.”
So, what did Loomis learn in his first game against the Jimmies?
“There are some big boys out there,” Loomis said with a laugh. “It’s a lot quicker. The team aspect is huge here. I think the team worked well today. I think that I know a lot of boys, we’ve been playing together since August, and we’re excelling at this level. By our senior years, it’ll be very fun to watch with playoff potential.”
Loomis’ first touchdown came with 10:10 left in the game. He found Jayden Huisman for an 8-yard play, and that play capped off a 13-play, 98-yard drive. It also made the score 59-6.
Then, with 2:30 left to go, Loomis found fellow freshman Jake Carroll on a screen play from the Jamestown 42. Carroll caught the ball, sprinted down the far sideline, and won the race to the goal line for the score.
Carroll had a nice day, too, as the freshman from Van Alstyne, Texas, had 32 rushing yards and the 42-yard catch, which was his lone grab.
Penner was very pleased to see the younger Defenders play well in the second half. In the second half, the Defenders had 267 total yards.
“To see them execute in our offense and defense at that level was really great to see,” Penner said. “(Loomis) is a tough dude. He and I need to talk about not taking those shots. He’s been with us for a month and a half, and to execute the full range of our offense, that’s really neat to see.”
Defensively, meanwhile, two upperclassmen had interceptions in the win.
First, senior Nathan Kabongo returned a 20-yard pass from Jamestown quarterback Cade Torgerson with 12:13 left in the second quarter. It’s Kabongo’s first interception of the season and his first pick-6 since 2018.
The Defenders were playing in Cover 2 on that particular play, and Kabongo read Torgerson’s eyes and took a chance to get the pick.
“I went up to go get it, and I was expecting the receiver to put his arms up or something, and that didn’t happen,” Kabongo said. “I guess I caught the ball over him. As soon as I hit the ground, I took off running.”
Meno Jones had the other interception in the second half.
Brayton Van Kekerix led Dordt with seven total tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.
The Defenders held Jamestown to 240 net yards on 53 plays. They also held the Jimmies to 90 rushing yards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!