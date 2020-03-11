Dordt rallies around each other in latter part of season en route to national tournament run

Bill Harmsen doesn’t like to lose, but perhaps losing three straight games to Northwestern, Concordia and Briar Cliff in the regular season was what the Dordt University women’s basketball teams needed.
Those three losses forced the Defenders to be more connected, according to Harmsen, the women’s basketball coach, and the Defenders are making their second straight trip to the national NAIA tournament opener against Reinhardt at 1:45 p.m. Thursday inside the Tyson Events Center.
“We know it’s not been a given getting to the national tournament,” Harmsen said. “A lot of hard work has gone into it. We’re just really excited to be here.”
After the loss to the Chargers, the Defenders got together and had a long, honest team meeting. Harmsen wanted the Defenders to really hone on their focus.
Whatever was said in that team meeting worked.
“Through that stretch, Northwestern was playing really well, Concordia was the No. 1 team in the country, and Briar Cliff finished out the season strong,” Harmsen said. “Those three are all really good teams. We just needed to get connected again to get us back on track.”
Dordt had to understand what it needed to do on the floor and what its strengths were.
“It’s just the idea of staying together,” Harmsen said.
The Defenders went on a four-game winning streak, which started off with an upset over Hastings, which has been ranked near or at the top of the rankings for much of the season.
Then, Dordt beat Mount Marty and College of Saint Mary in games the Defenders were expected to win, and going forward in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament, they beat Dakota Wesleyan in the quarterfinals.
“That just really spurred us,” Harmsen said. “To get past that first round was a great confidence booster for us.”
Concordia beat Dordt in the GPAC semifinals on Feb. 29. That’s the last game that the Defenders have competed in and it’ll have been 12 days between contests.
Harmsen has been coaching basketball for several years and spent a great deal of time at Western Christian.
The Defenders’ second-year coach didn’t admit whether it felt like another holiday break compared to when he was with the Wolfpack but did say that the last two weeks has been centered around the Defenders exclusively.
Dordt is also on spring break this week.
“The girls are absolutely making the most of this opportunity,” Harmsen said. “They’re having fun with each other and enjoying each other’s company. They’re all having a good time together. I think that helps us. Last year when we were preparing for the national tournament, they weren’t on spring break. They had to take tests and turn in papers early and then getting back into the flow of classes is different than what it is this year.”
The Defenders have also spent this 12-day hiatus spending time with a Special Olympics group on Tuesday and the Defenders visited local elementary students to help read with them.
“That helps them lighten their load and enjoy their experience more,” Harmsen said. “They had a great time. It was really fun to see some of these kids in their element because some of them are education majors.”
Erika Feenstra is the Defenders’ leading scorer with 17.6 points per game, and Rachel Evavold is the Defenders’ No. 2 scorer at 10.1 ppg.