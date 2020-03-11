Dordt rallies around each other in latter part of season en route to national tournament run

The Defenders went on a four-game winning streak, which started off with an upset over Hastings, which has been ranked near or at the top of the rankings for much of the season.

Then, Dordt beat Mount Marty and College of Saint Mary in games the Defenders were expected to win, and going forward in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament, they beat Dakota Wesleyan in the quarterfinals.

“That just really spurred us,” Harmsen said. “To get past that first round was a great confidence booster for us.”

Concordia beat Dordt in the GPAC semifinals on Feb. 29. That’s the last game that the Defenders have competed in and it’ll have been 12 days between contests.

Harmsen has been coaching basketball for several years and spent a great deal of time at Western Christian.

The Defenders’ second-year coach didn’t admit whether it felt like another holiday break compared to when he was with the Wolfpack but did say that the last two weeks has been centered around the Defenders exclusively.

Dordt is also on spring break this week.