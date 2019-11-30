Dordt's defense shines in win over Peru State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Everyone was up in gaps and everyone was seeing the ball,” Defenders junior Jesse Jansma said. “Stopping them to drive was a big key. They have a great penetration game, especially in transition. So, I thought we did a great job of leveling them off in transition. It was really a team effort.”

Jansma was one of three Defenders who scored in double figures on Saturday. He scored 16, Chad Barkema scored 17, but junior Garrett Franken led the Defenders with 17 points.

Franken thought he rushed his shots from inside 15 feet in Friday’s win over the Blue Hawks, so he as well as assistant coach Kyle Lindbergh put a focus on slowing down and making sure his release was right.

Franken scored six points in the win, but had 13 rebounds.

“I short-armed stuff, and they were rimming around,” Franken said. “Tonight, I took my time and put it in. When you’re down low, it’s difficult to tell what the defense is going to do. So, it’s good to have composure down there and take your time and get the shot that you need.”

Franken entered Saturday leading the Defenders with 15.3 points per game, shooting 45 percent from the floor.

Van Haaften was pleased to see Franken have a bounce-back game.