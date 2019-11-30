Dordt's defense shines in win over Peru State

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- At the morning meeting Saturday, Dordt University men’s basketball coach Brian Van Haaften challenged his team to play stronger defense.
The Defenders (8-3) heard their coach’s message loud and clear.
Dordt held Peru State (3-4) to 34 percent shooting in the second half en route to an 86-67 win to finish off the Defender Classic weekend tournament at DeWitt Gymnasium.
“I thought we got them to miss quite a few shots around the basket, and our 3-point shot defense was much better,” Van Haaften said. “It was good to get back and play good, solid defense tonight.”
On Friday, the Defenders allowed 90 points to a one-win Dickinson State team, and the Defenders admitted after Saturday’s game that they liked their defensive result in the latter game.
“Dickinson State was tough to guard because they put five guards on the floor,” Van Haaften said. “(Saturday) was a little bit easier for us. We came out with that look in our eye tonight.”
The Defenders knew that the Bobcats liked to attack the basket -- both in transition and in their half-court set -- so the Dordt defense focused on making sure that their points wouldn’t come off layups.
Sure, the Bobcats had chances to shoot within 15 feet, but most of those shots were contested by the Dordt defense, which also had the size advantage.
“Everyone was up in gaps and everyone was seeing the ball,” Defenders junior Jesse Jansma said. “Stopping them to drive was a big key. They have a great penetration game, especially in transition. So, I thought we did a great job of leveling them off in transition. It was really a team effort.”
Jansma was one of three Defenders who scored in double figures on Saturday. He scored 16, Chad Barkema scored 17, but junior Garrett Franken led the Defenders with 17 points.
Franken thought he rushed his shots from inside 15 feet in Friday’s win over the Blue Hawks, so he as well as assistant coach Kyle Lindbergh put a focus on slowing down and making sure his release was right.
Franken scored six points in the win, but had 13 rebounds.
“I short-armed stuff, and they were rimming around,” Franken said. “Tonight, I took my time and put it in. When you’re down low, it’s difficult to tell what the defense is going to do. So, it’s good to have composure down there and take your time and get the shot that you need.”
Franken entered Saturday leading the Defenders with 15.3 points per game, shooting 45 percent from the floor.
Van Haaften was pleased to see Franken have a bounce-back game.
“We’ve challenged Garrett to not just be a jumpshooter,” Van Haaften said. “We want him to be a guy who takes the ball to the basket. He has done that. In the last three weeks, he has really played better. He didn’t have a good game last night, but he bounced back and took the ball to the basket hard. He’s a joy to coach and he’s getting better all the time.”
Dordt’s next game is Wednesday at Jamestown, then a home contest 4 p.m. Saturday against Midland.