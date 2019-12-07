Dordt's Jesse Jansma scores 41 in Defenders' win over Midland

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Jesse Jansma had a breakout 41-point game that helped the Dordt men's basketball team to a 96-87 win over Midland in GPAC play on Saturday.

Jansma hit 13 shots on Saturday, including seven 3-pointers and eight free throws, that helped him score his 41.

Chad Barkema and Garrett Franken both scored 17 points. Franken was 7-for-14 and Barkema was 6 of 8 and made five of seven free throws.

The Defenders made 20 of 26 free throws that helped create the distance over the Warriors.

Dordt also shot 63 percent (19-for-30) in the second half.

NORTHWESTERN 93, HASTINGS 76: Jay Small led the Northwestern College men's basketball team with a double-double that helped the Red Raiders defeat Hastings 93-76 on Saturday in GPAC play.

Small made 11 shots on Saturday, including six from 3-point territory. He also had 10 assists.

Craig Sterk made nine buckets en route for a 24-point game, and also had eight rebounds.

Trent Hilbrands and Keegan Van Egdom both scored 11 points.

Bart Hiscock led the Broncos with 28 points, as he made 10 of 16 attempts.