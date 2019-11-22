Dordt's Olivia Couch has highest finish among local runners at NAIA national meet

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Dordt University senior Olivia Couch ended her cross country career with a 45th-place finish Friday at the NAIA national meet in Vancouver, Washington.

Couch finished the 5,000-meter race with a time of 18 minutes, 55 seconds. Couch had an average kilometer time of 6:06, and her fastest kilometer split was her first at 3:20.

Defenders teammate Sarah Wensink finished 77th in 19:16.

The Defenders went as a team, and they finished in 23rd place with 541 points.

On the men's side, the Defenders finished 16th with 435 points. Eric Steiger and Jacob Vander Plaats were able to crack the top-100.

Steiger ran the 8,000-meter race in 26 minutes flat, and he got 57th place. Vander Plaats got 82nd with a time of 26:16.

Davis Tebben was three spots shy of the top-100, as he finished in 26:25.

Morningside

Emalee Fundermann had the highest finish of the four Mustangs runners on Friday, as the MVAOCOU High School graduate ended up in 129th with a 5K time of 19:39.

"Simply put, she paced a race perfectly," Morningside coach David Nash said.