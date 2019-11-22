Dordt's Olivia Couch has highest finish among local runners at NAIA national meet

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Dordt University senior Olivia Couch ended her cross country career with a 45th-place finish Friday at the NAIA national meet in Vancouver, Washington.
Couch finished the 5,000-meter race with a time of 18 minutes, 55 seconds. Couch had an average kilometer time of 6:06, and her fastest kilometer split was her first at 3:20.
Defenders teammate Sarah Wensink finished 77th in 19:16.
The Defenders went as a team, and they finished in 23rd place with 541 points.
On the men's side, the Defenders finished 16th with 435 points. Eric Steiger and Jacob Vander Plaats were able to crack the top-100.
Steiger ran the 8,000-meter race in 26 minutes flat, and he got 57th place. Vander Plaats got 82nd with a time of 26:16.
Davis Tebben was three spots shy of the top-100, as he finished in 26:25.
Morningside
Emalee Fundermann had the highest finish of the four Mustangs runners on Friday, as the MVAOCOU High School graduate ended up in 129th with a 5K time of 19:39.
"Simply put, she paced a race perfectly," Morningside coach David Nash said.
Jo McKibben, also a former Rams runner, was 171st (19:56).
Ro Paschal led the Mustangs two-man contingent with a time of 26:56, and he got 175th. Bishop Heelan grad Connor Ritz finished 14 spots behind Paschal and crossed the finish line in 27:03.
Ritz had to make a big comeback, as he went down a minute into the race with a lot of contact among the runners, and rallied back to finish in the top half of the race.
"It was a great experience for the group," Nash said. "There's no substitution to being at nationals, you can't explain it. The youngsters just earned about positioning physicality and taking risks."
Northwestern
Hunter Koepke had the team's highest placing, as she placed 182nd at 19:59. Micah Van Kalsbeek was 196th in 20:04, and Autumn Muilenberg was 242nd (20:28).
Joshua Starr, the Red Raiders' lone men's qualifier, was 209th (27:14).
Hannah Stoeffel of Huntington was the national individual champion (17:18) and the men's national champion was Oklahoma City's Mark Shaw (24:39).