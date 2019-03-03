BROOKINGS, S.D. – Two competitors from Dordt and one from Morningside earned All-American accolades from the final day of the 2019 NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday.
Dordt’s Matthew Van Eps ran the 600 meters in 1:19.16 and finished fifth in the field. Van Eps adds the fifth-place finish the runner-up finish in the 4x800 he helped secure Friday.
Eric Steiger claimed eighth place in the 5,000 meters with a time of 15:07.07. Steiger took the final all-American spot in the event.
Sophomore men’s middle distance runner Zach Ambrose picked up a second NAIA All-American accolade for Morningside at the 2019 championships Saturday.
Ambrose, coming in as the seventh-fastest qualifier for the 1000 meters, clocked a season and career-best 2:30.02 in the preliminaries on the blue track of South Dakota State University’s Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex, good for seventh and a spot in the finals.
The sophomore, who was among the national top 20 in the 600 and 800 as well, hit the finish line seventh in the finals, just four-tenths of a second out of the first six.
Morningside has had at least one All-American in the 1000 for each of the last three years.
Morningside track and field is scheduled to open the outdoor portion of the season Saturday, March 30, at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake.
Dordt's Joscelyn Wind finished in 16th in the high jump.