Dordt shuts out Briar Cliff 64-0 to end fall season

SIOUX CITY — The Dordt football team ended the regular season very strong on Saturday against Briar Cliff.

The Defenders shut out the Chargers 64-0 at Memorial Field in Sioux City.

By the time the first quarter had ended, Dordt led 23-0 and added 34 more points in the second half.

In every facet of the game, the Defenders dominated.

Dordt outgained BCU 711-135 in total net yards. Dordt's defense held BCU to 1.9 yards per play. Spencer Miller led Dordt with 14 total tackles.

Dordt scored three touchdowns and a safety in the first quarter. Noah Clayberg and Anthony Trojahn each had passing touchdowns and Clayberg rounded out the first-quarter scoring with a rushing touchdown.

Dordt then had the ball during all but 40 seconds of the second quarter. The Defenders marched 77 yards down the field in nine plays, and the drive ended with a 29-yard pass from Clayberg to fellow Pella native Levi Jungling.

In that drive, the Defenders ran the ball four times and passed it five.