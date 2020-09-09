Dordt sweeps Dakota Wesleyan in GPAC volleyball opener

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The jury is still out on just how things will shape up for the Dordt University volleyball team this fall.
The Defenders, though, opened Great Plains Athletic Conference play with a victory over Dakota Wesleyan Wednesday at DeWitt Gymnasium.
Dordt looked impressive while polishing off the Tigers in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19, although Dakota Wesleyan put up a strong challenge.
“Dakota Wesleyan is a very good, athletic, competitive team,” Dordt Coach Chad Hanson said. “For us to be able to compete well against them and come out strong in this conference opener is really exciting. We’re very encouraged by what we saw on our Defenders’ side of the court.”
Dordt, now 2-0 in a season it is just fortunate to be playing because of lingering COVID-19 concerns, was dominant at the net, finishing with a .313 attack percentage and an impressive 15 team blocks.
Senior Karsyn Winterfeld led the way with 13 kills, but it was a balanced attack for the Defenders, who totaled 46 kills to 32 for DWU.
Corrina Timmermans and Brenna Krommendyk contributed nine kills each, Allison Timmermans eight and Jessi De Jager six.
Krommendyk, a 6-1 sophomore, had one solo block and five block assists. De Jager, a junior from Hull Western Christian, finished with six block assists while Winterfeld had three solos.
Hanson said he told his team in the locker room afterwards that each set had a different feel.
“We had good overall composure through the course of the first set,” Hanson said. “In the second set we were coming from behind and the third set it was tight, tight, tight and then we had a good finish at the end.
“So in each of those I think we learned more things about ourselves in the sense of not being overwhelmed by the scoreboard, but just keep chipping away at points and learning how to flex our offense and defense to go up against the other team. That’s what I’m really encouraged by in this match.”
Dordt maintained a comfortable cushion through the first set, which ended at 25-17 with a block by Corrina Timmermans.
The second and third sets were more back and forth. Dakota Wesleyan had a lead as late as 21-20 in the second and it was tied at 22-22 before the Defenders scored the final three points.
“We played really well and were focused on having a good first win in the conference,” said Winterfeld, another product of the powerhouse Western Christian program. “We worked a lot on chipping away at them and didn’t let them get on big runs which is nice and we were able to side out right away.
“We knew they were going to be good, they were really good last year. But that tendency to just keep pushing one at a time really stuck with us today.”
Both matches between the GPAC rivals went five sets last season.
Megan Raszler had 24 set assists and Corina Beimers 16. Hannah Connelly led Dordt with 18 digs.
“I love seeing 15 blocks, that’s a really exciting number in a three-set match,” Hanson said. “I loved our grittiness. We were pursuing very aggressively out on the court defensively. Offensively, I really liked our distribution. We had some good routes and a lot of different hitters were able to get involved.”
Mariah Gloe had 11 kills and Madeline Else 27 set assist and 10 digs for Dakota Wesleyan.
