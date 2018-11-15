CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Nationally-ranked women’s and men’s cross country teams from Dordt College are among the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s representative’s at Friday’s NAIA national meet, which will be held at Seminole Valley Park in Cedar Rapids.
Dordt’s women, winners of four meets this season, finished the season ranked ninth in the NAIA coaches poll while the men were ranked 18th. Both teams, recent GPAC champions, are coached by Nate Wolf.
Annechiena Knevelbaard, a senior from Visalia, Calif., was clocked in 18:25.26 for the Defenders while winning the GPAC Championships Nov. 3 in Fremont, Neb. Dordt had two other Top 10 finishers at the meet, Olivia Couch (6th, 19:12.20) and Sarah Wensink (19:22.11).
The Defenders will also be represented at nationals by Sienna De Jong, Erin Bandstra, Danielle Van Zanten, Tiana Schroeder and Annika Brands.
Morningside will have two individual national qualifiers, led by Allison Huggins, the GPAC runner-up in 18:30.80 at Fremont. Teammate Cassie Warner will also represent the Mustangs while Northwestern has three national competitors – Breanna Harthoorn, Emma Van Meeteren and Autumn Muilenberg.
Hastings qualified for nationals as a team by taking second at the GPAC Championships. Concordia’s Taylor Grove will compete individually in a meet which will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The men’s 11:30 meet at Seminole Valley Park features a Dordt men’s team that also won four meets, including the GPAC Championships at Fremont. There, the Defenders had four Top 10 finishers – Eric Steiger (1st, 26:12.80), Jacob Vander Plaats (6, 26:26.45), David Tebben (7th, 26:26.93) and Anthony Ghiorso (10th, 26:34.54).
Nicolas Veldhorst will also compete for the Defenders along with Chris Ellens and Lance Van Zee.
The GPAC will also be represented by four individuals, including Morningside’s Anthony Patton and Connor Ritz, who turned in respective second and third-place times of 26:15.18 and 26:15.31 at Fremont.
Northwestern’s Dylan Hendricks (4th, 26:18.85 at GPAC) and Caleb Benzing (5th, 26:22.79 at GPAC) will also compete at nationals.
Thirty-six teams and 83 individuals will participate in both the men’s and women’s meet at Cedar Rapids in a meet hosted by Mount Mercy College. It’s the first-ever NAIA national meet at Seminole Valley and this will also be the 2020 site for nationals.