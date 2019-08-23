SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt University head football coach Joel Penner is treating this just like any other preseason camp.
Except it is technically not like previous camps.
While the preparation is the same for the Defenders, the expectations around the program are raised after Dordt went 7-3 last season and ended the 2018 campaign in the NAIA top-25.
According to the polls, not many are expecting Dordt to be a one-year wonder, either. The Defenders are in the preseason top-25, coming in at No. 24.
Penner said he hasn’t mentioned the ranking once to his team during the entire preseason camp. His focus is on how camp is going so far.
Except for one injury to starting linebacker Brian O’Neill, Penner is happy with how things have gone over the past couple of weeks.
“I am really excited about the progress,” Penner said. “We are accelerating some freshmen fast because there are going to be some of those young guys playing. For the most part, it’s a junior and senior team.”
Junior cornerback Nathan Kabongo said the goal is simple this season.
Just get better with each practice and everything else will take care of itself.
“We always say we want to get better each and every day. Each practice should always be better than the last one,” Kabongo said. “We don’t focus on rankings and such. I think we can be really good. We have players on both sides of the ball that got older, bigger, faster and smarter.
“We always go into the season thinking we are going to compete for the top conference spot.”
There are plenty of expectations surrounding Kabongo, too, since he’s garnered preseason All-American status after a breakout sophomore season.
Kabongo is focused on how he will compete for his team this season and if that gets him some accolades, fine, just as long as it helps the team achieve its goal.
“People always joke about it and give me a hard time about it but that’s not something that’s drilled in my mind,” Kabongo said. “I am very honored to be put on that list. I sort of think now I have to see if they are right or not but I don’t have that on my mind. I just go out and play and let that speak for itself.”
While there are people who may expect more from Dordt this season, the expectations haven’t changed with what Penner wants out of his team.
Since he was named the coach in 2016, his expectations are simple — expect to win every game.
“I know that’s cliche. I said it with conviction and I meant it. Does it mean it’s going to happen every game? I don’t know. I am going to take it one game at a time,” Penner said. “We are trying not to worry about what everyone says about this team, which is the ranking, but what is the DNA of our football team? What got us to the first winning season in the program’s history?”
The expectations may not have changed but the confidence in the coaches and players have in themselves has. The Defenders won five games each in 2016 and 2017.
In 2018, the program turned the corner with the 7-3 record and the team is now confident they can win those tougher games and be one of the top teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
“Confidence comes from two general sources,” Penner said. “One is that we’ve been there before, we can do it again. The other one is we believe. We believe looking forward that things can be different.
“For three years, all we focused on is we believe. This is going to be a really critical year to see how we handle when we expect it. I am confident that we can handle it because we have an edge.”
That edge Penner speaks of isn’t just about football. He doesn’t just bring players to Dordt to play football.
He recruits faith-based players who are going to make an impact on the community, not just during their college years but also after they graduate.
“We talk about that so much here and we recruit guys that know that coming in,” Penner said. “At the end of the day, it’s on our God, it’s building men. We are going to compete a certain way and what kind of impact can we have on our community. That’s what we are here for and it gives us an edge. Just do what we do and stay on purpose.”
CLAYBERG NAMED STARTER: Penner knows who his starting quarterback about a week before the Defenders open the season at home on Thursday against Keiser at 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, Penner named sophomore Noah Clayberg the starting quarterback, ahead of sophomore Tyler Reynolds.
While Penner likes what both quarterbacks bring to the table, Clayberg’s “explosivity” is what gave him the edge in the competition.
“It’s unmatched. I don’t know if I have ever coached a player that is as explosive as him,” Penner said.
However, Penner knows there will be more than one quarterback on the field at times because of how athletic Clayberg is and how talented Reynolds is.
“Our style of offense, we are smart to play more than one. (Noah) has a variety of attributes as an athlete and he can do a lot of things,” Penner said. “Tyler is a guy that has demanded, with his play, that he needs to play. I want our offense to be comfortable with more than one voice back there.”