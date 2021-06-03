Dordt University to host Gamechanger, a Christian athletics clinic

To Stiemsma, approaching sports from a Christian perspective could be something as simple as being able to enjoy an amazing play made by the opposing team, or feeling comfortable about speaking on your faith in an athletics setting.

“It’s trying to practice your faith on and off the field, and in how you behave,” Stiemsma said. “To simplify it, not just praying or acting kindly, but to show your faith.”

According to Dordt head track and field coach Nate Wolf, there seems to be an idea that at Christian colleges, the athletes don’t want to compete as hard as at other schools. He is out to disprove that theory, but he also recognizes that things are different for athletes at a Christian school vs a secular school.

“I think that is a fallacy,” Wolf said. “We compete just as hard, and the other side is also understanding that it needs to be a little bit different. Identifying success as only what the winning outcome is, did I get first or second?”

“That’s not the most important thing. (It’s) the way that we go about how we compete, the effort we put forward in the work that we have.”

Wolf will deliver the kick-off devotions at Friday's event.