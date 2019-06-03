When Dordt University sophomore Matthew Van Eps came around the final turn for the 800-meter run in the NAIA track and field championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama, he saw the opening he needed to claim first place.
Van Eps moved to the front of the pack with about 75 meters to go, and he held onto that late lead to take the national championship with a time of 1 minute, 50.86 seconds.
“It took me about two hours after the race until I started actually laughing about it,” Van Eps said. “I was pretty much in shock.”
Going into the race, Van Eps wanted to be in second or third place going into the first backstretch and stay right behind the leader.
That idea went out the window when the Prinsburg, Minnesota, native was placed in the No. 7 lane.
So, there were two options: Take the early lead or get stuck in the back of the pack then kick at the end. He chose the latter
“With about 200 to go, I started to make my push, and it ended up working out pretty well,” Van Eps said. “The top two guys were about 15 meters ahead of me. I kind of wondered if I had let them go a little bit too far. I started pushing, and with about 100 to go, I started catching them and they weren’t speeding up. With about 75 to go, I thought I had it in the bag.”
The three weeks leading into the NAIA meet, however, made Van Eps a little nervous.
During a workout, Van Eps noticed that his back was flaring up with pain out of nowhere. At the time, he didn’t know where it came from, but after taking a step back, he and coach Craig Heynen believe it could have come from finals week stress as an engineering major.
“He put in a lot of hard work, and maybe his body was telling him to maybe back off a little bit,” Heynen said. “He definitely bounced back real well.”
It hurt him badly enough that he couldn’t finish a workout. He then went home to let his back rest. Then when he returned to Sioux Center, the coaching staff tapered the Defenders sophomore off more than usual a week heading into the national meet.
“We really didn’t know for sure how it would go, but he ended up feeling pretty good by then,” Heynen said. “When he did a couple workouts where he got up to speed a week out, that went pretty well. We were confident he would be okay. But, it was definitely a concern.”
Van Eps thought he ran better than expected given his back.
“I was nervous initially because it was pretty sore,” Van Eps said. “Since I had been pushing hard the whole season, the coaches thought I would be fine and I trusted them.”
That wasn’t the only national championship Van Eps was a part of. He was part of the 4x800 championship team that won in 7:31.64.
Van Eps was the anchor to a quartet that included freshman Jebadiah Merkle, sophomore David Temte and sophomore Anthony Ghiorso.
That time is a school record, which had stood in Sioux Center for nine years.
When Merkle handed off the baton to Temte, the Defenders were in sixth place. Temte, however, ran a 1:52 split to improve by three spots.
Ghiorso’s leg of the race set Van Eps for a small lead, and Van Eps kept it and won it by .29 seconds.
“There’s no way we would’ve won without all six guys,” said Van Eps, referring to the two alternate runners each team is provided to bring for nationals. “It was cool that it came down to that. Everyone on the team contributed to that.”
The two championships bump Dordt's title total to three. The first track national championship belonged to Jen (Kempers) Van Otterloo, who won the steeplechase in 2008.