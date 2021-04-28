Dordt volleyball claws back to beat Park in pool-play five-set thriller

SIOUX CITY — Hannah Connelly said she’ll remember Wednesday’s match for the rest of her life.
Connelly and the Dordt University women’s volleyball team faced a 17-11 deficit against No. 2 Park during NAIA women’s volleyball tournament pool-play action, but the Defenders went on to beat Park in a five-set thriller.
Dordt won by set scores of 24-26, 13-25, 26-24, 25-22, 15-12.
“I’m a senior, so my season could’ve ended right there,” said Connelly, Dordt’s senior libero from Dakota Dunes. “To come back and fight, to play this great game another day, I’m so thankful for.”
Park and Dordt traded points in the first set, and that’s when the Defenders knew they could stick with the Pirates, regardless of the outcome.
“We knew we could beat them; we knew what it took,” Connelly said. “We executed, and no matter what the score was, we kept taking it to them.”
Momentum started to shift Park’s way early in the second set.
The Defenders and Pirates were tied 3-3 early in the set, but Park took the lead for good thanks to a Noura Meawad kill that put them up 4-3.
The Pirates never gave that lead back up, and led by as many as 12 points in the set. They went on a 10-2 run at the end of the set.
Meawad and teammate Alissa Flint each had a pair of kills during that set, and they also forced the Defenders to make some errors that they didn't normally make.
“They swing hard and they have a lot of great hitters,” Connelly said. “Coach (Chad Hanson) said that that just gives us more opportunity. We used the opportunity off their good swings.”
That carried over into the third set.
Dordt stuck with its opponent early — tying the frame at 5-5 then again at 11-11 — but the Pirates went on a 6-0 to create the cushion that it needed.
The Pirates led 17-11, just needing eight points to clinch the sweep and advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.
While this was going on, the Defenders didn’t look up at the scoreboard. Their ignorance was bliss.
They were playing not against the scoreboard, but the Defenders were just looking to win one rally at a time.
Dordt coach Chad Hanson said after the match, that when the team was talking about the win in the locker room, Hanson brought up the fact that they were down 17-11 in the third.
When Hanson said that, he heard a few players say ‘Whoa,’ not realizing how many points they were behind.
“Many of them were in disbelief we were down 17-11, and that’s a really neat response,” Hanson said. “That tells me that they were not playing by the scoreboard. They were just staying together and fighting together. There was a belief that happened. For Park and Dordt, the belief that we were unbeatable was also hit by the reality that we’re not invincible. That combination became a tricky balance.”
De Jager and Beimers started the comeback with two kills, and even though Park was still leading, the other side of the court felt the momentum tilt, even if a little.
The Pirates even had three match points on the Defenders, leading 24-22.
The Defenders, with their backs to the wall, forced a fourth set.
Alli Timmermans scored back-to-back kills, then Meawad and Debora Bernardi committed attacking errors to give the Defenders their first set win of the match.
That woke the crowd back up, and it woke the Defenders back up, too.
Dordt and Park were tied at 5-5 in the fourth set, but the Defenders took the lead when Jori Bronner recorded a kill, with Beimers on the assist.
That sparked a 3-0 run for Dordt, and while that didn’t seem like much, it fired up the Defenders. Their intuition about playing with the Pirates was starting to come true.
Park took a timeout and wanted to deflate any further momentum the Defenders were building. That timeout served its purpose.
The Pirates tied the set at 8-8, and the two teams again basically traded points for a handful of rallies.
Dordt took the lead for good in the fourth at 16-15, on an Alli Timmermans kill set up by Megan Raszler.
The Defenders led by as many as four points in the fourth set, and that happened twice.
Corrina Timmermans ended the fourth set with a kill, and the Defenders’ confidence grew as the afternoon went on.
Park led 3-1 in the fifth set, but again, the Defenders weren’t getting worried.
The match quickly jumped to a 3-3 tie, thanks to a Park error and a Raszler service ace.
Alli Timmermans and Brenna Krommendyk gave their team a 4-3 lead on an assisted block.
Park would eventually come back to tie the match at 11-11, but Alii Timmermans recorded one of her team-high 16 kills to put the Defenders up just a few points away from winning the match.
Corrina Timmermans recorded the final two kills of the match, and once the ball hit the floor on the final point, Dordt’s bench flooded the floor in celebration.
“I knew in the fifth set that it was ours,” Connelly, who had 22 digs, said. “We had so much determination to win that. It was so much fun, so much joy.”
QUARTERFINAL ROUND
Eastern Oregon vs. Jamestown, 5 p.m.
Concordia at Dordt, 5 p.m.
Jamestown vs. Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Baptist vs. Grand View, 7:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Zach James
Sports Editor
I’m the sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.