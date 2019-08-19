SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- There was one overwhelming theme Monday at Dordt University volleyball media day: The Defenders are young, but the expectations remain the same.
Dordt’s graduating class lost six impact players that included the likes to Ema Altena, Aubrey Drake and Leah Kamp.
Dordt coach Chad Hansen has reconfigured the lineup before Thursday’s season opener against Corban and this weekend’s tournament in Orange City.
There are several new faces, but the team feels the incoming freshman class will help make the No. 11-ranked Defenders a contender for yet another year.
“It’s a new relational context on the court,” Hansen said. “Even with a very veteran group returning, which we have a good group returning, to say that everything is going to fall in line with the previous season, that’s a fallacy as a coach we can’t get caught up in as a program.”
When junior Hannah Connelly saw the newcomers for the first time, she was impressed that the young Defenders didn’t play to their age. They came right in and weren’t afraid to compete with the upperclassmen.
“There’s a ton of talent bringing them into their system, and they’re doing really good,” Connelly said.
There’s noticeable respect between the veterans and the fresh faces. However, that doesn’t mean the upperclassmen will be afraid to lend advice if needed.
Hansen has let the players come up with their new identity, and even in August, the Defenders are figuring out who they are as a team as relationships continue to form.
So, what will the new lineup look like?
The two starting middle hitters for Dordt will be senior Ally Krommendyk and Jessi De Jager, a sophomore from Hull, Iowa.
Krommendyk had 231 kills, and defensively, she recorded 131 total blocks.
De Jager played on the right side last year, but will move to the middle this season.
On the right side, meanwhile, freshman Jori Bronner will step into De Jager’s open spot while junior Alli Timmermans will take the second right-hitter spot.
Bronner is a freshman and graduated in May from Sioux Center High School.
The Defenders’ two outside hitters will be junior Karsyn Winterfeld and freshman Corrina Timmermans, who is from Orange City.
Connelly will be the libero, Erica Bousema will be the defensive specialist and handling the serving specialist role will be Emily Feilmeier, the other senior on the roster.
Hansen will run a 6-2 offense for the first time in a long time. That means when Alli Timmermans is in the back row, she’ll set for the Defenders, then freshman Megan Raszler will handle the other setting duties.
“We have a lot of roles that need to be filled, and I’m pretty confident the girls that we have are going to fill those roles,” Krommendyk said.
Hansen said that the team is learning the new offense quickly, making it fun for the team to hit the ground running swiftly.
“In many senses, we’re not trying to compare past offenses that we ran,” Hansen said. “We’re running something different. It allows us to be more player- and system-driven. I think it’s been fun. The productivity has been really nice to see.”
KROMMENDYK'S BLOCKING: Defensively, over the summer, Krommendyk knew she had to work on her blocking.
Hansen wanted the blocking to improve because it’ll help the back row out. In the spring and summer, Krommendyk took to the court and immediately went working at her blocking skill.
“We do a lot of blocking drills and footwork stuff,” Krommendyk said. “Everybody continues to develop. Nobody comes in perfect, so throughout the season, there will be a lot of growth, myself included.”
Krommendyk said one of her main personal goals is to get a higher blocking percentage this season.
Hansen pointed out that Krommendyk is making quicker adjustments. In the past, the coaches would tell her something and she would do it, but it wouldn’t stick as long. He said she’s also grown at the ability to read the opposition and take angles away.
The Defenders want to make the court as short as possible.
“We have a really big block that helps,” Connelly said. “There’s not much court that’s left unopened and what’s left open we can cover it pretty well.”
OUT IN THE OPEN: Hansen isn’t afraid to let the women talk about the rankings and other preseason accolades Dordt has received leading up to the season opener.
As previously stated, Dordt is ranked 11th in the preseason national poll. In the preseason GPAC poll, the Defenders earned 99 points to come in third behind Northwestern (119) and Midland (100).
Hansen hopes the team turns talking about the rankings into more of a conversation.
“We talked about the national ranking and the conference poll, and we want to keep it very real and present in front of our student-athletes,” Hansen said. “We are honored, we are appreciative. We know internally the work we need to build.
“I think to talk about it, and I think it’s healthy to move past it,” Hansen added. “If we overtalk about it, then it becomes a consuming distraction. If we ignore it, then that also can be an awkwardness. Those are conversations I’m sure they have. They’re not here because of a national ranking, their reasons for being here are at a much more tangible, eternal level.”