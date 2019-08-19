From left, Columbia's Ariadne Borges hits the ball against Dordt's Ally Krommendyk and Julia Lindbergh during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Columbia's Taynan Souza, left, and kiersten Anderson attempt to block Dordt's Julia Lindbergh during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Dordt's Leah Kamp hits the ball as Columbia's Barbara Sabino attempts to block during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship quarterfinal action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday. Kamp was one of the squad's five starting seniors from a team that finished the season with a 31-3 record.
Dordt's Julia Lindbergh hits the ball against Columbia's Kiersten Anderson during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Dordt's Ally Krommendyk tries to tip the ball during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship game against Columbia at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Dordt's Julia Lindbergh hits the ball against Columbia during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Dordt's Ema Altena passes the ball during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship game against Columbia at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Dordt's Aubrey Drake, right, greets teammate Erica Bousema during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship game against Columbia at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Dordt's Hannah Connelly, left, leans forward as Dordt's Erica Bousema dives to pass the ball during a quarterfinal match against Columbia on Friday at the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship.
Dordt's Leah Kamp, left, and Jessi De Jager look on during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Dordt's Leah Kamp cheers for the team during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship game agaisnt Columbia at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Dordt players walk off the court after losing to Columbia in NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
“It’s a new relational context on the court,” Hansen said. “Even with a very veteran group returning, which we have a good group returning, to say that everything is going to fall in line with the previous season, that’s a fallacy as a coach we can’t get caught up in as a program.”
When junior Hannah Connelly saw the newcomers for the first time, she was impressed that the young Defenders didn’t play to their age. They came right in and weren’t afraid to compete with the upperclassmen.
“There’s a ton of talent bringing them into their system, and they’re doing really good,” Connelly said.
Connelly will be the libero, Erica Bousema will be the defensive specialist and handling the serving specialist role will be Emily Feilmeier, the other senior on the roster.
Hansen will run a 6-2 offense for the first time in a long time. That means when Alli Timmermans is in the back row, she’ll set for the Defenders, then freshman Megan Raszler will handle the other setting duties.
Morningside's Krista Zenk hits the ball against Embry-Riddle during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Morningside's Kayla Harris passes the ball during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship game against Embry-Riddle at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Morningside's Merrin Van Velzen slides into a chair during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship game against Embry-Riddle at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Morningside's Callie Alberico sets the ball against Embry-Riddle's Lyndsey Weiler during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Morningside's Kayla Harris looks on as Krista Zenk, right, makes a pass against Embry-Riddle during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Nov. 29, 2018.
Morningside's Krista Zenk defends against Embry-Riddle's Caylee Robalin during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Morningside's Caitlin Makovicka hits the ball against Embry-Riddle's Veronica Norkus, left, and Audrey Baldwin during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Morningside's Ashley Boer dives into the carpet trying to pass the ball against Embry-Riddle during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Morningside's Krista Zenk hits the ball against Embry-Riddle's Sharik Joseph, left, and Audrey Baldwin during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Morningside's Lauren Rohwer attempts a block against Embry-Riddle's Erin Clark during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Morningside's Emma Gerber hits the ball against Embry-Riddle during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Morningside's Kaelyn Giefer dives for the ball during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship against Embry-Riddle at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Morningside's Kayla Harris in action against Embry-Riddle during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Morningside's Emma Gerber, left, and Caitlin Makovicka celebrate a point against Embry-Riddle during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Dordt's Julia Lindbergh hits the ball against The Master's Mackenzie Delo during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
From left, Dordt's Jessi De Jager and Dordt's Ally Krommendyk attempt a block against The Master's during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
From left, The Master's Regan Tate hits the ball against Dordt's Jamie De Jager and Ally Krommendyk during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Dordt's Ally Krommendyk hits the ball against The Master's Regan Tate during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Dordt's Ema Altena, right, hits the ball against The Master's Jane Cisar , left, and Madi Fay during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Northwestern's Makenzie Fink, left, uses her head to make a block against Rocky Mountain while her teammate Bekah Horstman is seen in action during a pool match Thursday at the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at the Tyson Events Center.
Northwestern's Makenzie Fink, left, and Emily Van Ginkel attempt a block against Rocky Mountain's Naomi Bad Bear during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Northwestern's Makenzie Fink hits the ball against Rocky Mountain's Daniella Russell, left, and Miranda Gallagher during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
“We have a lot of roles that need to be filled, and I’m pretty confident the girls that we have are going to fill those roles,” Krommendyk said.
Hansen said that the team is learning the new offense quickly, making it fun for the team to hit the ground running swiftly.
“In many senses, we’re not trying to compare past offenses that we ran,” Hansen said. “We’re running something different. It allows us to be more player- and system-driven. I think it’s been fun. The productivity has been really nice to see.”
KROMMENDYK'S BLOCKING: Defensively, over the summer, Krommendyk knew she had to work on her blocking.
Hansen wanted the blocking to improve because it’ll help the back row out. In the spring and summer, Krommendyk took to the court and immediately went working at her blocking skill.
“We do a lot of blocking drills and footwork stuff,” Krommendyk said. “Everybody continues to develop. Nobody comes in perfect, so throughout the season, there will be a lot of growth, myself included.”
Krommendyk said one of her main personal goals is to get a higher blocking percentage this season.
Hansen pointed out that Krommendyk is making quicker adjustments. In the past, the coaches would tell her something and she would do it, but it wouldn’t stick as long. He said she’s also grown at the ability to read the opposition and take angles away.
The Defenders want to make the court as short as possible.
“We have a really big block that helps,” Connelly said. “There’s not much court that’s left unopened and what’s left open we can cover it pretty well.”
OUT IN THE OPEN: Hansen isn’t afraid to let the women talk about the rankings and other preseason accolades Dordt has received leading up to the season opener.
In the preseason GPAC poll, the Defenders earned 99 points to come in third behind Northwestern (119) and Midland (100).
Hansen hopes the team turns talking about the rankings into more of a conversation.
“We talked about the national ranking and the conference poll, and we want to keep it very real and present in front of our student-athletes,” Hansen said. “We are honored, we are appreciative. We know internally the work we need to build.
“I think to talk about it, and I think it’s healthy to move past it,” Hansen added. “If we overtalk about it, then it becomes a consuming distraction. If we ignore it, then that also can be an awkwardness. Those are conversations I’m sure they have. They’re not here because of a national ranking, their reasons for being here are at a much more tangible, eternal level.”
