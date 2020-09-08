Dordt volleyball looks to get back to national tournament

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt volleyball team was in an unfamiliar position last season.
Usually in December, the Defenders drive an hour south to participate in the NAIA National Volleyball tournament and at times over the past few years, Dordt is one of the contenders for the national title.
But for the first time since 2014, the Dordt volleyball team wasn't at the Tyson Events Center for the national tournament after going 18-11 during the regular season.
Last season's results are now motivating Dordt, which is returning most of its roster from the 2019 campaign.
"The missed opportunities that came in different moments throughout the season is what our athletes are focused on recapturing this season," Dordt head coach Chad Hanson said. "We had some great athleticism and talent last year that was young in certain spots. I took a long time to feel comfortable in some of those spots. Our team has been building that comfort with each other and that is making them feel more comfortable coming into the season."
While the Defenders were young last season, they started the season with a four-set win over Corban, which late qualified for the national tournament.
Dordt went on to win six of its first seven matches last season and seemed to be on a patch the program is used to.
Midway through the season, the young started to show. After the 6-1 start, Dordt was 10-6 but seemed to get back on track with a five-match winning streak to improve to 15-6 and the Defenders were ranked in the top-25.
But the Defenders didn't end the season strong enough. A loss to Northwestern started a skid that included losses in five of Dordt's last eight matches, including a first-round Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament defeat to Midland.
Hanson said there were problem-solving moments on the court during matches last season that were left unsolved at times, leading to the losses.
Hanson's already seen a change in his team in Dordt's first match of the 2020 season.
The Defenders dropped the first set to the University of Northwestern on Saturday but they bounced back and won the next three sets to come away with a season-opening victory.
"I think we are definitely fixing problems better and what I mean by problems, little moments where a ball will reveal a weakness in a system," Hanson said. "If two athletes walk away without fixing it, that moment often resurfaces. When they have dialogue about the program, the weakness happens less. I've seen a lot more coordination and that's really been a joy and a blessing."
Junior middle hitter Jessi De Jager led the Defenders with 10 kills on Saturday after finishing with 286 kills last season.
It was part of what was a well-balanced attack for Dordt, which had six players finish with five or more kills on Saturday.
Dordt did graduate middle hitter Ally Krommendyk, who had 294 kills, but the Defenders return senior Karsyn Winterfeld, who led the team with 352 kills. Sophomore Corrina Timmermans had 226 kills in her first season at the college level and sophomore Jori Bronner had 193 kills.
Junior outside hitter Ava Van Soelen will see a bigger role this season and had six kills on Saturday and junior Alli Timmermans, Corrina's older sister, also had six kills.
"I really like the offense. We are running a 6-2 offense and with the 6-2, we always have three attackers on the front row," Hanson said. "With the athletes we have and the routes that we are running and the tempo, it makes it really excited and fun to watch. Our opponents will see things coming from us from many angles."
Sophomore setter Megan Raszler is back after having 976 assists last season. She is joined by junior transfer Corina Beimers in the 6-2.
Besides Krommendyk's 294 kills, Dordt also lost a player who had a team-high 107 blocks.
De Jager is back in the middle and Bronner will join her there this season. Hanson also has sophomore Breanna Krommendyk in the middle, Ally's younger sister. Breanna had six block assists on Saturday and the Defenders finished with 13 total blocks. Winterfeld had five total blocks and De Jager finished with four total blocks.
"We got a lot of blocking opportunities and it was fun blocking night on Saturday," Hanson said. We are pleased with how we are at the net."
In the back row, senior libero Hannah Connelly is back and she had 506 digs last season.
However, the team will be without Erica Bousema, who had 236 digs last season. She is redshirting this season and will return in 2021. The team also graduated defensive specialist Emily Feilmeier, who had 208 digs.
Sophomore Emma Bousema, Erica's younger sister, will play a bigger role in the back this season and Corrina Timmermans and Winterfeld can both play all the way around. Winterfield was second on the team last season with 263 digs and Corrina Timmermans had 201 digs.
"I love our back row defense," Hanson said. "Corrina covers a lot of ground and she runs the ball down and makes great reads. Karsyn keeps a lot of rallies going. Another nice part of having an outside hitter in the back row is you have that attack option back there. If we are out of system, you can still take an aggressive swing."
Dordt opens GPAC play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Dakota Wesleyan at home. The Defenders won both matches against the Tigers last season but both matches went five sets.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!