Dordt volleyball looks to get back to national tournament

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt volleyball team was in an unfamiliar position last season.

Usually in December, the Defenders drive an hour south to participate in the NAIA National Volleyball tournament and at times over the past few years, Dordt is one of the contenders for the national title.

But for the first time since 2014, the Dordt volleyball team wasn't at the Tyson Events Center for the national tournament after going 18-11 during the regular season.

Last season's results are now motivating Dordt, which is returning most of its roster from the 2019 campaign.

"The missed opportunities that came in different moments throughout the season is what our athletes are focused on recapturing this season," Dordt head coach Chad Hanson said. "We had some great athleticism and talent last year that was young in certain spots. I took a long time to feel comfortable in some of those spots. Our team has been building that comfort with each other and that is making them feel more comfortable coming into the season."

While the Defenders were young last season, they started the season with a four-set win over Corban, which late qualified for the national tournament.