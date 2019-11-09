Dordt wears down Briar Cliff in Defenders win

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Even a good defense like Briar Cliff University can get tired, and the Dordt Defenders wore down the Chargers in the final 31 minutes.

Dordt’s offense was on the field for 47 minutes Saturday at Open Space Park, and the Defenders beat the Chargers 43-7 in the penultimate game of the regular season.

The Defenders (7-3) broke the Chargers defense in the final minute of the second quarter. Sure, the Defenders put points on the board before that, but they all came by way of field goals.

Dordt got into the red zone thrice on the Chargers’ defense, but they denied the Defenders a trip to the end zone.

Brett Zachman hit all four field goal attempts in the first half — from 34, 29, 26 and 21 yards — that gave the Defenders the lead, but Dordt coach Joel Penner knew the Defenders were about to break that door down.

“You want to finish in the end zone, but we knew we were going against a really stingy defense today,” Penner said. “They forced us deep to search on the (play) call sheet. We tried to go fast and tried to wear them down. We were able to hit some big pass plays, which helped.