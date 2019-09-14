SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt men's and women's cross country teams both won the Herb Blakely Invite on Saturday, which was hosted by Dakota State but moved to Sioux Center because of flooding.
The Dordt men scored 28 points to defeat Dakota Staet, which had 42 points.
Davis Tebben finished in third place overall to lead Dordt in 26:44.65 and teammate Eric Steiger was right behind him with a fourth-place finish in 26:50.97. Nicholas Veldhorst led a host of Dordt runners after that as he was sixth in 26:58.43 and Joe Anderson was seventh with 27:04.48. Anthony Ghiorso was eighth in 27:09.77 and Trey Engen was ninth in 27:11.79.
The Dordt women scored 18 points to easily claim the title.
Dordt took the top three spots as Olivia Couch won the individual title in 19:34.07. Sarah Wensink was second in 20:00.57 and Sienna De Jong in 20:18.71. Greichaly Kaster added a fifth-place finish in 20:37.33 and Eden Winslow was seventh in 20:49.03. Jordan Bos finished in 10th in 20:54.46.
Both the Wayne State women and the Wayne State men finished in third place.
The Wildcat women placed third with 87 points. Freshman jade Rickard led WSC with a 13th place finish in 20:59.41. Kim Johnson was 19th in 21:21.68. Amanda Mote was right behind her in 20th in 21:22.20 and Brianna Crouch was one spot behind in 21st in 21:23.76.
The Wayne State men scored 91 points to finish in third place. Dylan Kessler finished in 14th place in 27:29.91. Brock Hegarty was 19th in 27:57.50 and Bryce Holcomb was 22nd in 28:20.75 and Nathan Pearson was 26th in 28:51.06.