Dordt women beat Northwestern in double overtime

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- After peppering Northwestern with shots throughout the match, the Dordt women's soccer team finally found the back of the net in double overtime as the Defenders picked up a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Dordt improves 6-5-1 overall and 5-4-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Northwestern falls to 2-4-1 overall and 2-4 in the GPAC.

Dordt's winning goal came in the 107th minute by Katherine Kooiman has Emma Visser had the assist. It was the fourth shot of the match for Kooiman and three of them were on goal.

Dordt outshot Northwestern 17-8 for the match but 10 of those game in the first period. Dordt only had three shots in the two overtimes.

Dordt's Elianna Van Hulzen made seven saves and Northwestenr's Kaelin Alons made 10 saves.

