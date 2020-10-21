 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dordt women beat Northwestern in double overtime
View Comments
COLLEGE SOCCER

Dordt women beat Northwestern in double overtime

{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- After peppering Northwestern with shots throughout the match, the Dordt women's soccer team finally found the back of the net in double overtime as the Defenders picked up a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Dordt improves 6-5-1 overall and 5-4-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Northwestern falls to 2-4-1 overall and 2-4 in the GPAC.

Dordt's winning goal came in the 107th minute by Katherine Kooiman has Emma Visser had the assist. It was the fourth shot of the match for Kooiman and three of them were on goal.

Dordt outshot Northwestern 17-8 for the match but 10 of those game in the first period. Dordt only had three shots in the two overtimes.

Dordt's Elianna Van Hulzen made seven saves and Northwestenr's Kaelin Alons made 10 saves.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News